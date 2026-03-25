Discover Exciting New Features in Six iPhone Apps with the Latest iOS 26.4 Update!





The recent rollout of iOS 26.4 brings a variety of enhanced functionalities to six iPhone applications, paving the way for new ways to engage with your device. Let’s delve into the fresh features introduced in this update.

Apple Music





Apple Music has received a significant upgrade with five newfound functionalities in iOS 26.4, enhancing user experience and creativity. Among these features are:

An AI-driven tool for playlist creation called Playlist Playground

A refreshed fullscreen design for both albums and playlists

New Ambient Music widgets available for your Home Screen

Concert information for favorite artists and nearby venues

The ability to add tracks to several playlists simultaneously

The new design for albums and the playlist creation tool stand out as personal highlights, though availability may depend on the compatibility of one’s iPhone.

Reminders





The updated Reminders app now showcases a dedicated ‘Urgent’ smart list at the top, allowing users to efficiently manage their most pressing tasks. Marking a reminder as ‘Urgent’ will send notifications, trigger an alarm, and display the task prominently until marked complete, along with snooze options.

Apple Podcasts





With iOS 26.4, Apple Podcasts is upgrading its video capabilities, streamlining video podcast viewing for users. You can easily switch between listening and watching, with options to download episodes for offline viewing.

Apple TV





Users watching videos through the Apple TV app can customize subtitles with a more user-friendly style menu. Options such as Classic and Large Text are available directly within the video player.

Health





The Health app has added a fresh Highlight for users that tracks their bedtime over a two-week span, visually presenting the average and last night’s sleep metrics. Moreover, Blood Oxygen readings have returned to the app’s Vitals graph.

Freeform





Freeform has rolled out a host of new features, including a Content Hub filled with curated visuals and templates inspired by other iWork apps. Users can also generate AI images through OpenAI’s models.

Key Takeaways