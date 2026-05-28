Digital ID Comes to Apple Wallet for Arkansans

Residents of Arkansas can now integrate their driver’s licenses and state IDs into the Apple Wallet, which enhances the state’s digital identification initiative. Digital IDs can be used at over 250 TSA checkpoints nationwide, simplifying travel for many residents.

Arkansas Mobile ID, formerly available through a standalone app, is now accessible through Apple Wallet, as well as Google and Samsung Wallets. This development transforms daily activities by streamlining various processes like providing identification during travel. Users can store boarding passes alongside their IDs in Apple Wallet, allowing for easier interactions with boarding systems.

Currently, about 63,000 residents in the state are using digital IDs. Starting this fall, the University of Arkansas will accept these digital IDs for age verification during specific transactions at athletic venues, offering a convenient method to verify identity and age.

Despite the expansion of digital IDs, residents are encouraged to keep their physical identification cards on hand, as acceptance can vary across different contexts, including law enforcement and businesses. It’s wise to carry a physical ID alongside your digital license.

Some establishments are exploring digital ID readers, and various bars and liquor stores are showing interest in this technology. The system also enhances users’ privacy by allowing them to control what personal information is shared during verification. Users can disclose only necessary data, protecting sensitive information like addresses.

The incorporation of digital IDs into Apple Wallet is part of a broader initiative to modernize services and reduce wait times at revenue offices. The state is also focusing on more online services, such as enabling drivers to pay sales taxes for new vehicles online and receive their license plates by mail.

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