Are Your Personal Data at Risk?

Nova Launcher, once a staple in the Android community, is facing a decline after its acquisition by Branch Metrics in 2022. Originally a celebrated tool for customization, the app’s direction changed with a focus on mobile analytics.

The Fall of Nova Launcher

Once the King of Launchers

Assurances of autonomy under its founder faded as corporate changes took effect. A significant layoff in August 2024 reduced the development team to one. Following the founder’s resignation in September 2025, attempts to shift to open source were blocked.

Subsequent sale to Instabridge led to concerns about the app’s integrity, leaving it feeling hollow without its passionate developers.

Risks of Using Nova Launcher Now

Turning Money into Mistrust

The dangers of using Nova Launcher have increased, as launchers require extensive permissions for system-level functions. This has raised concerns about user confidence and privacy.

Updated versions of the app have employed aggressive advertising and intrusive data collection, with integrations that filter user data to external servers and construct profiles based on app interactions.

Exploring Alternatives

Plenty of Viable Options

While moving away from a familiar app can be difficult, the Android ecosystem offers alternatives that value user privacy. Lawnchair, built on an open-source framework, provides a customizable interface without hidden tracking.

Smart Launcher categorizes applications into easy-to-navigate tabs, reducing manual sorting and offering extensive themes for personalization.

For simplicity, Niagara Launcher offers a streamlined vertical list for one-handed use, enhancing important notifications while keeping the home screen decluttered.

The Decline of Third-Party Launchers

It’s also noteworthy that built-in system launchers, like Google’s Pixel Launcher and Samsung’s One UI Home, have significantly advanced, often lessening the need for third-party applications.

Key Takeaways