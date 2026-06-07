Apple’s AI Upgrades Cause Delays in Product Releases

Apple enthusiasts may find themselves waiting longer than anticipated for devices such as the Home Hub, smart glasses, and a robotic arm. Currently slated for release in late 2026, late 2027, and 2028 respectively, these products have been affected by delays stemming from Apple’s AI enhancements.

Various internal releases are being marked as “delayed.” Interruptions in the development pipeline, particularly concerning its AI systems, have hindered progress. Key devices are awaiting these upgrades.

If Apple’s AI technologies had launched as planned, the Home Hub could have debuted earlier, with smart glasses anticipated in early 2027, and an enhanced robotic arm potentially arriving even sooner. The discussion surrounding these delays highlights primarily two impacted product segments.

The rumored postponement of smart glasses from early to late 2027 appears misleading, established by prior analyst timelines. This situation suggests that the idea of “multiple delays” may reflect one significant postponement—the Home Hub.

Sources indicate that the Home Hub has been nearly ready but that Apple is focused on refining its AI capabilities prior to launch to avoid backlash related to its Siri function. There has been little discussion about potential AI wearables, likely too early in the development phase to be labeled as delayed.

Apple’s Expanding Smart Home Vision

Apple seems to be gearing up to solidify its place in the smart home sector with new offerings including the Home Hub tablet, a security camera, and a doorbell system. The company is poised to make a significant entrance into this market.

Challenges in the supply chain, exacerbated by high demand in the AI realm, hint that Apple may not roll out its remaining M5 upgrades this summer as initially expected. Even during software showcases, hardware announcements can take the spotlight, but ongoing supply chain constraints mean Apple might need to temper its expectations.

Apple traditionally unveils significant updates across its product lines. The iPhone Fold, potentially one of its priciest devices, could see an announcement in September—pending the resolution of the AI upgrades.

While it’s essential to scrutinize Apple for delays, claiming numerous holdups based solely on a few actual delays seems excessive. The challenges surrounding Apple’s AI framework have impacted release schedules, creating a ripple effect across other devices. Interestingly, the narrative of Apple struggling to launch products contradicts its overall market performance.

As we look towards the upcoming WWDC, it will be intriguing to see what innovations Apple has in store and how they’ll potentially reshape its positioning within the industry.

Key Takeaways