Theft targeting Apple’s iPhone has surged as smartphones become essential in daily life. The resale value of devices, like the 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro at around $527, is significantly higher than many Android models. This interest, coupled with its market worth, makes iPhones prime targets for thieves globally.
To combat this, Apple is reportedly developing a feature to discourage theft. This technology aims to handle incidents where an iPhone is forcefully taken. Currently, while Activation Lock offers some protection, it is limited when the device is unlocked. Apple may use accelerometer technology to detect when a device is abruptly taken from its user.
How the New Security Feature Could Work
The new feature’s details suggest it is actively being developed, although it’s unclear when it will be revealed. A challenge lies in discerning between a legitimate usage and a theft attempt. If not finely tuned, the feature might lock the device too often, becoming a nuisance. Apple is also expected to incorporate fail-safes to avoid false activations, such as monitoring the device’s connection to Wi-Fi or its relation to a user’s Apple Watch before locking.
Apple’s Ongoing Efforts to Combat iPhone Theft
Recently, Apple has enhanced iPhone security with features like Stolen Device Protection, which limits what thieves can modify right after a theft. If the device is in a different location, accessing sensitive data requires biometric authentication, even for unlocked devices. Actions such as changing an Apple ID password may take up to an hour, allowing the victim time to respond. While this feature is disabled by default, users can enable it through device settings.