Theft targeting Apple’s iPhone has surged as smartphones become essential in daily life. The resale value of devices, like the 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro at around $527, is significantly higher than many Android models. This interest, coupled with its market worth, makes iPhones prime targets for thieves globally.

To combat this, Apple is reportedly developing a feature to discourage theft. This technology aims to handle incidents where an iPhone is forcefully taken. Currently, while Activation Lock offers some protection, it is limited when the device is unlocked. Apple may use accelerometer technology to detect when a device is abruptly taken from its user.