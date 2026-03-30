Android May Unveil a Game-Changing ‘Tap to Share’ Feature Similar to AirDrop

Android is reportedly set to unveil a new feature akin to Apple’s AirDrop, allowing users to share files and contacts by tapping two phones together. This functionality seems supported by recent findings within Samsung’s One UI 9 and the Android 17 beta.

Promising Findings Point to Wider Functionality

Hints about NFC-based file sharing appeared in earlier versions of One UI, aimed at Samsung devices. Recent leaks showcase a refined feature called “Tap to Share,” with instructions to “Hold the top of your phone close to another device to send files.”

This new feature shows active development focused on seamless sharing, suggesting it may not be limited to Samsung devices but available for various Android models.

Expanding Beyond Contacts

Additional findings within Google Play Services hint at functionality for exchanging contact information, resembling Apple’s NameDrop. The feature named “Gesture Exchange” is aimed at contact sharing, with indications it’s evolving to facilitate file transfers as well.

NFC may serve as a trigger for the Quick Share infrastructure to enable file exchanges. References to a system-level service called “TapToShare” in Android 17 beta builds indicate potential collaboration between Samsung and Google to enhance user experience across devices.

What’s Next?

The integration of this feature represents a significant step for Android, mirroring the ease of file sharing enjoyed by many iPhone users. Speculation suggests it could be unveiled alongside the stable release of Android 17, with Samsung devices likely to lead the rollout.

Key Takeaways

Android may soon launch a ‘tap to share’ feature for effortless file and contact sharing.

Discovered in Samsung’s One UI 9 and Android 17 beta, this capability indicates support for multiple brand devices.

The ‘Gesture Exchange’ may extend to include file sharing, beyond just contact exchange.

NFC technology could be crucial for these interactions through the Quick Share infrastructure.

Official announcements may coincide with the Android 17 release, starting with Samsung devices.

As anticipation builds around this feature, advancements in technology could reshape how we interact with devices and each other.