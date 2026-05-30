If you or someone you know downloaded applications from Google Play while aged 13 or younger between April 1, 2015, and now, it might be worthwhile to look into a recent class action settlement. Google LLC and AdMob are agreeing to payout a total of $8.25 million following allegations that they improperly collected and managed personal data of children using their apps, infringing on privacy rights.

Eligibility for Filing a Claim

To be part of this class action, individuals must meet these requirements:

Be a U.S. resident who was under 13 years old at any time from April 1, 2015, to present.

Have previously downloaded or used a Google Play app while under that age during the same period.

Have had personal information allegedly gathered, processed, or shared by Google or AdMob.

Understanding Settlement Payments

Distribution of funds: Eligible individuals can file a claim for a distribution from the settlement fund. The amount each claimant receives will depend on the number of legitimate claims submitted.

How to Submit a Claim

To participate in the settlement, affected individuals can apply online or download a claim form to send via regular mail. Additionally, participants can register online to obtain a class member ID. For those under 18 as of May 2026, a guardian will need to submit the claim on their behalf.

Mailing Address for Claims: A.B., et al., v. Google LLC, et al., c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

The deadline for submitting claims is September 14, 2026.

Information Required for Claims

A unique class member ID is necessary for online claims.

The date of birth of the class member needs to be included in the claim.

Options for Receiving Payments

Electronic payment is only available for those who claim online.

Claimants may receive a paper check at the address specified.

Breakdown of the Settlement Fund

The total settlement of $8.25 million will be allocated as follows:

Administration costs: At least $750,000

At least $750,000 Attorneys’ fees: Up to $2,475,000

Up to $2,475,000 Legal expenses: Subject to court approval later

Subject to court approval later Awards to representatives’ guardians: Up to $500 each for three guardians, totaling $1,500

Up to $500 each for three guardians, totaling $1,500 Distributions to claimants: Any remaining funds after the above deductions

Key Dates to Remember

Opt-out deadline: August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026 Final date to file claims: September 14, 2026

September 14, 2026 Hearing for final approval: September 24, 2026

Payment Timeline for Claimants

Approved claimants can expect to receive payments once the court gives final approval and any appeals are resolved.

Reason Behind the Class Action Settlement

The root of this settlement stems from accusations that Google LLC and AdMob improperly gathered and utilized personal data of children under 13 without parental consent, a violation of their privacy rights. Allegedly, this data was exploited for targeted advertising purposes.

While the defendants maintain they did nothing wrong, they opted to settle to mitigate the potential costs and risks associated with ongoing litigation and a possible trial.

Key Takeaways