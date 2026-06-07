Exciting New Features Expected in iOS 27

With the iPhone 17 making its debut last fall, anticipation is building for the next significant upgrade in Apple’s operating system, iOS 27. The upcoming WWDC 2026 serves as a crucial platform for Apple to unveil a richer set of AI functionalities. Here are the key features we can expect.

Enhanced AI Editing Tools

Apple plans to introduce an advanced photo editing tool that leverages AI to save users valuable time. The rumored feature, known as “Extend,” will allow users to create additional visual content seamlessly, such as transforming landscape images into portrait formats, simplifying sharing on social media.

Dynamic Perspective Adjustments

The arrival of a Reframe tool is also on the horizon. This utility is likely to enhance the way spatial photos are manipulated, allowing users to shift the viewpoint of their images for a more creative presentation.

Customizable Wallpaper Generation

A standout feature coming in iOS 27 is a customizable wallpaper generator that taps into AI. Users will now have the ability to design wallpapers simply by expressing their ideas in words.

Improved Image Playground

Apple is set to revamp its Image Playground, enhancing both its interface and the realism of the images created. Users can expect a significant upgrade that shifts the quality from overly cartoonish graphics to more realistic creations.

More Realistic Emojis

Improvements to Apple’s Genmoji feature are in store, allowing users to automatically create custom emojis that resonate more closely with their personal style, steering them away from cartoonish designs.

Organized Browsing Experience in Safari

In an effort to streamline user experience, Safari is expected to gain an “Organize Tabs” feature, helping users keep their browsing sessions tidy by automatically categorizing open tabs into relevant groups.

Upgraded Clean-Up Feature

Apple’s existing Clean Up tool is rumored to receive substantial enhancements, offering a more reliable object-erasure experience, revitalizing this important feature.

Key Takeaways

AI Editing Tool : The “Extend” feature simplifies photo manipulation for easier content creation and sharing.

: The “Extend” feature simplifies photo manipulation for easier content creation and sharing. Reframe Utility : Allows dynamic perspective adjustments in spatial photography, enhancing creative flexibility.

: Allows dynamic perspective adjustments in spatial photography, enhancing creative flexibility. Wallpaper Generation : Users can create personalized wallpapers through simple descriptions.

: Users can create personalized wallpapers through simple descriptions. Revamped Image Playground : Aims for more realistic graphics, moving away from a cartoonish aesthetic.

: Aims for more realistic graphics, moving away from a cartoonish aesthetic. Enhanced Genmojis : More realistic emojis generated through context-aware suggestions.

: More realistic emojis generated through context-aware suggestions. Organized Tabs in Safari : Simplifies browsing by categorizing tabs for better organization.

: Simplifies browsing by categorizing tabs for better organization. Improved Clean-Up Feature: Updates promise a more efficient experience for object removal in photos.

By keeping an eye on these emerging features, users can anticipate a more integrated and intuitive experience.