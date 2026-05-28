While Apple Pay has gained popularity for its speed and security, many users might not be fully aware of the valuable features at their fingertips. Leveraging these functionalities can not only make transactions smoother but also offer additional layers of protection for your financial information.
Utilizing Apple Pay’s features can enhance your shopping experience, minimize risks, and simplify everyday tasks. Here are a few functionalities to explore.
Effortless Order Tracking through Apple Pay
Tracking an online order can be cumbersome, but if purchased via Apple Pay, it simplifies the process. Open Apple Wallet, click the three dots at the top for the “More” option. Tapping on Orders reveals all tracked purchases made through Apple Pay for easy management.
Organize Your Essentials with Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet acts as a digital organizer for essential documents like tickets and boarding passes. Syncing with iCloud keeps all passes updated across devices. You can also allow access to your passes when your device is locked, providing added convenience.
Maximize Your Rewards through Apple Pay
Apple Pay can help you take advantage of credit card rewards. When making a purchase, you may have the option to apply rewards toward the transaction, enhancing your savings.