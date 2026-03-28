Microsoft Aims for a Seamless Windows 11 with Fully Native Apps, Shifting Away from Web Solutions

Microsoft has announced plans to develop fully native applications for Windows 11, enhancing user experience by moving away from web-based apps. A dedicated team is being assembled to lead this initiative, focusing on creating integrated software that utilizes Windows capabilities.

Now, Microsoft seems to be revitalizing its approach in a serious manner.

Recently announced updates indicate significant changes aimed at optimizing system performance—like quicker context menus and reduced load times for File Explorer. Users will also gain enhanced control over the taskbar, with options for resizing and an improved layout.

Microsoft is also focusing heavily on application development. Efforts are underway to seek out developers with innovative ideas, emphasizing user experience over traditional platform familiarity.

Many developers are eager to participate, but there’s curiosity regarding whether these new apps will function as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). The push is for a return to 100% native applications, stepping away from web components.

This claim raises eyebrows, as many current native apps are only partially integrated with WinUI. Genuinely native applications would ideally be built on the WinUI framework without web-loaded elements.

The specifics of these new offerings remain unclear; it’s uncertain if Microsoft will enhance existing web-based applications or introduce new solutions. Currently, native app development is sparse; even built-in applications are classified as PWAs.

Services like Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot are also primarily web-based.

Microsoft’s historical lack of interest in developing native applications has affected third-party developers as well. Notably, well-known apps have chosen web-based approaches, foregoing the native WinUI framework.

How Microsoft navigates these challenges, including engaging other companies to design native apps for Windows 11, remains to be seen. It’s also unclear if future updates will introduce a native UI for existing web applications.

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