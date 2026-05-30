Updated October 15, 2023 10:00 AM

A new development in sports nutrition may revolutionize how athletes fuel their bodies during demanding competitions, particularly in the Tour de France. Central to this innovation is “ExoLactate,” an energy gel harnessing the power of lactate, previously seen as a hindrance in exercise physiology.

This product could provide cyclists with an unparalleled advantage, as lactate is now recognized as an outstanding fuel source originating from the body’s efforts.

Historically branded as a detrimental byproduct, the perception of lactate is undergoing a transformation. Many have long believed that lactate is merely waste, but new insights suggest otherwise, especially when combined with glucose and fructose—the cornerstones of endurance performance.

Lactate: A New Perspective

Lactate, once thought to be detrimental, is now recognized as a vital metabolic player.

Studies indicate that ingesting lactate may improve energy management across varying intensity levels. In lower exertion ranges, it stimulates fat oxidation, conserving carbohydrates for more intense phases of competition. During high-intensity bursts, it optimizes carbohydrate utilization—essential for fierce competition.

Moreover, lactate aids in neural regulation, crucial for endurance athletes facing grueling stages. When fatigue sets in, athletes don’t falter from lack of energy; rather, their nervous system is tapped out. Lactate helps replenish that communication line, proving to be an integral fuel source for maintaining focus and productivity during exhaustive events.

A Breakthrough in Sports Nutrition

UAE Emirates-XRG has engaged with early lactate fueling trials.

The quest for effective lactate supplementation has seen its ups and downs. A “Polylactate” product faced disappointment in 2002 due to poor taste and low effectiveness. However, new developments have led to an innovative, palatable form of lactate delivery in ExoLactate, with a focus on making lactate consumption viable.

With approval from food regulatory bodies and assurances of passing doping tests, ExoLactate represents a wholly natural solution poised to significantly impact competitive cycling.

Elite Testing and Future Potential

ExoLactate has undergone rigorous testing with elite athletes in various disciplines. Signs point towards lactate formulations making a splash within the professional cycling circuit soon.

Key Takeaways