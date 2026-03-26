How One Couple Made Homeownership in Los Angeles a Reality

To Secure Affordable Housing in Los Angeles, They Opted to Rent Out Properties

In the challenging landscape of Los Angeles real estate, a couple discovered a chance to own their dream home through an inventive strategy: becoming landlords. They aimed for a quieter environment suitable for raising their son. Transitioning from their bustling Hollywood apartment, they began exploring housing options that would also enable them to generate rental income. The prospect of securing a single-family home with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) or a duplex seemed increasingly viable.

“We were ready to move out of the noisy, busy streets as our son grew older,” one partner reflected. Their home search spanned various communities, including the San Fernando Valley and Pasadena.

With extensive experience as a mortgage lender, they tapped into valuable funding options often overlooked by others. “Renovation loans allow homeowners to include the cost of improvements in their mortgage,” they explained. This knowledge enabled them to envision making their ideal property truly their own.

Collaborating with local agents, they prepared detailed brochures to ease any concerns sellers might have regarding renovation loans. “Sellers appreciate straightforward offers without complications; we wanted to assure them that our financing would be effective,” noted an agent.

Their budget ranged from approximately $750,000 to $1.3 million, dependent on factors such as the number of rental units and existing tenants.

One property that caught their eye was a stunning three-unit building situated in Highland Park. With scenic views and a charming aesthetic, including rustic details, the property featured both a two-bedroom main house and additional rental units. Listed at $1.175 million with expected rental income around $3,500 per month, it seemed like a promising investment.

Meanwhile, a two-bedroom house in Van Nuys offered an inviting atmosphere, including potential for an ADU. Priced at $835,000, it could yield significant rental income upon further investment.

Their search also revealed a cottage in Reseda, boasting curb appeal and space for additional rental development, priced at $779,000. They found that properties with ADU potential kept reemerging in their search, highlighting a feasible route for securing a home while ensuring monthly income.

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