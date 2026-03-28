Grab Mario Kart World at its All-Time Lowest Price in 2026!

Index

Here’s an overview of top gaming offers during Amazon’s Spring Sale:

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is currently in full swing, bringing a range of excellent gaming discounts for enthusiasts. Whether you own a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, there are noteworthy savings across platforms, ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming experience.

Top Console Discount

$539.99

at Amazon $599.99

Save $60

Why This Deal Stands Out

Amazon has slashed prices on one of its latest handheld consoles, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally, now priced at $539.99—$60 less than its original price. This reflects a notable drop, making it a prime choice for consumers seeking a versatile gaming setup. The device features a 7-inch touchscreen and is equipped to handle Xbox Game Pass along with a range of Windows games, enhancing its appeal.

Top Video Game Offer

$39.99

at Woot $69.99

Save $30.00

What’s Special About This Game?

One of the hottest titles, Mario Kart World, is currently sold out, yet a high-quality alternative is available: the latest release in the Silent Hill franchise, Silent Hill f, which has garnered significant acclaim since its debut.

Additional Gaming Offers from Amazon’s Sale

PlayStation Games

Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch 2 Games

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Xbox Games

Xbox Accessories

Gaming Mice

Gaming Headsets

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming Monitors

Miscellaneous Gaming Offers

Key Takeaways

When exploring the current gaming deals, consider the following elements: