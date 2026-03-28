From Hopes of Relaxation to Surreal Dreams and Unexpected Letdowns

Testing HigherDose’s High-End PEMF Mat: A Week of Unexpected Experiences

Tucked beneath my eye-catching pink couch lies a rather hefty wellness device priced at $1,400. This is my roommate’s PEMF and infrared therapy mat, an appliance that boasts an impressive 6-foot length, a construction of vegan leather, and layers of vibrant blue amethyst and obsidian crystals. Its weight rivals that of a small dog, immediately overshadowing my own basic yoga mat.

The wellness brand touts its PEMF mat as a solution that can enhance mood, promote better sleep, and accelerate muscle recovery, claiming that 20 minutes on this mat equals an hour of yoga or meditation.

HigherDose has captured the attention of many, popularizing health gadgets that appeal to our modern fascination with biohacking—an interest that embraces everything from Oura rings to red light therapy devices. Their offerings are eclectic, with products like infrared sauna blankets and red light hats aiming to enhance wellness in whimsical ways.

In my apartment, my roommate swears by the mat for its “focus” setting, insisting it helps her in her work. To explore whether the mat could aid my recovery, I committed to a week-long testing phase.

I spoke with specialists who study PEMF therapy to understand the science behind this unique mat, which merges pulsed electromagnetic fields with infrared heat technology.

At a Glance

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat

Price: $1,374

$1,374 Features: 6-foot length, vegan leather, incorporates amethyst and obsidian crystals

Does PEMF Therapy Work?

Studies indicate PEMF therapy may aid healing and reduce pain by delivering electromagnetic vibrations to cellular levels. Despite the therapeutic potential, it sounds almost too futuristic—and yet it dates back to the 1970s, with FDA approval received for medical use.

Does Infrared Heat Therapy Work?

Infrared technology, commonly found in saunas, addresses ailments like fatigue and low blood pressure. Coupled with PEMF therapy, its influence over my results remains questionable.

My Testing Method

For a balanced comparison, I set aside my favorite yoga mat to spend daily sessions on the HigherDose mat and vice versa. Each evening, I took turns laying on both for 20 minutes, aiming for peace and relaxation.

As I immersed myself in this experience, I selected the “sleep” PEMF setting and the highest infrared heat level. Initially, the warmth enveloped me, promoting a sense of calm that made me want to drift off to sleep.

However, during the following nights, my expected restful slumber eluded me, replaced by vibrant, unsettling dreams that caught me off guard—an unusual shift in my sleep routine.

Initial reactions can sometimes be more stimulating rather than calming, suggesting I might benefit from shorter sessions earlier in the evening to better adjust.

Halfway through my test, skepticism emerged: was this mat nothing more than an oversized heating pad? Even after seven cold miles on day three, my muscles felt stiff the following morning after using the mat.

Tracking my heart rate variability—an indicator of how well my body responds to stress—revealed a slight bump during my time on the PEMF mat. Yet, on my regular mat, my stress levels showed a dip, leaving me grappling with what all the data really signified.

Perhaps PEMF benefits would become more significant with longer usage, as this technology works hand-in-hand with your body’s natural rhythms. However, the steep cost makes it a challenging commitment for those also seeking simple, accessible relaxation methods.

For my pursuit of anxiety relief and better sleep, a classic novel or an old-school yoga mat might still be my favored choices.

Key Takeaways