A New Era for Kingdom Hearts: Collection [I – III] Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

Square Enix has revealed that the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts Collection [I ~ III] will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and the forthcoming Switch 2. This compilation includes titles such as Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind. The release is set for October 8, with the option to purchase these games individually.

A demo of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind is currently available on the Switch 2 via the Nintendo eShop. The games have previously been accessible on platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as on the Nintendo Switch in cloud versions. PC users will find these games on the Microsoft Store at the collection’s launch.

A Look at the Games

Square Enix provided a breakdown of the new offerings:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX : This compilation features an array of revamped titles, offering high-definition visuals, upgraded controls, and a remastered soundtrack.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue : This title immerses players in the lore, showcasing characters and serving as a prologue to Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind: Highlights the climax of the Dark Seeker Saga, featuring new worlds and additional content through the “Re Mind” DLC.

The Essence of Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts combines characters from Disney and Pixar with iconic figures from the Final Fantasy series, creating a unique action-RPG experience. The series weaves original characters and storylines with the signature touch of Tetsuya Nomura.

Players traverse a narrative that intertwines friendship, adversity, and light versus darkness, inviting both newcomers and fans into its expansive storytelling universe.

Key Takeaways

Collection Launch : The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I ~ III] launches on October 8, featuring significant titles across various platforms.

Demo Available : A demo of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind is accessible on Switch 2.

Enhanced Visuals : Expect upgrades in graphics and performance for all players.

Individual Purchases : Titles will remain available individually.

Legacy of Kingdom Hearts: The series fuses beloved Disney characters with rich narratives and engaging gameplay, making it distinctive in the RPG landscape.

As fans prepare for the release, it’s a moment to reflect on what these games mean for video game history and the legacy they continue to build.