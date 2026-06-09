Apple Unveils watchOS 27: A Leap Forward with Siri AI

Apple has officially introduced watchOS 27, bringing significant updates to the Apple Watch operating system. This release includes the debut of Siri AI, a redesigned app grid, and enhanced health and fitness tracking. The update will be available this fall, but it will only be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 9 and newer models, including the Ultra 2 and SE 3.

A key feature is the advanced Siri AI, which enhances the virtual assistant’s capabilities. The new dedicated Siri app allows users to initiate conversations directly from their Apple Watch or continue inquiries made on their iPhone. Users can perform various tasks, such as playing music and sending emails, without navigating through menus.

A beta release for Siri AI will be available later this year. To use this feature on watchOS 27, users must pair their watches with an Apple Intelligence-enabled device. Notably, Siri AI will not launch for devices in the European Union immediately.

Another significant change is the revamped dynamic app grid, which highlights apps suggested by Siri. The Siri app is now at the center of this design, facilitating easier access to frequently used apps.

watchOS 27 also enhances the Workout Buddy feature, providing detailed analysis of exercise metrics. Improved tracking for outdoor runs and treadmill workouts has been added, along with notifications for menstrual health indicating potential perimenopause. Following its English debut, Workout Buddy will also be available in Spanish.

General enhancements include quicker access to widgets in the Smart Stack, improved music playback, better battery management, and refined usability within the Find My app. An updated Liquid Glass experience improves text clarity, and a new gesture allows users to select widgets in the Smart Stack by tapping fingers together.

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