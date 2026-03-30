Discover the Best 2026 Deals on OLED, 4K, and Smart TVs

Amazon Spring Sale: Top TV Deals for 2026

The Amazon Spring Sale offers a wide array of television discounts, featuring brands such as LG, Hisense, and Samsung, with savings up to $1,500.

Deals on TVs Under 50 Inches

Samsung 43-Inch The Frame LS03F Smart TV: $698 Doubles as artwork with customizable bezels and offers stunning 4K visuals, ideal for gamers with 4K at 144Hz. Hisense 40-Inch QD4 Series QLED Fire TV: $147 Budge-friendly with a quantum dot display for vibrant colors and brightness, reduced by $83. Roku 40-Inch Smart TV: $129 Features a 1080p HD display and easy streaming setup with a voice remote.

Deals on TVs Between 50 and 65 Inches

Roku 55-Inch Smart TV: $268 4K visuals with HDR10, integrating the latest apps and automatic updates. Sony 65-Inch Bravia LED Google Smart TV (K-65S30): $648 Vivid 4K display with Dolby Vision and Atmos for exceptional sound quality. Roku 65-Inch Smart TV Pro Series: $900 QLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, designed for sports enthusiasts and gamers.

Deals on TVs Over 65 Inches

TCL 85-Inch QM7K Series: $1,498 Large 4K QLED display with vibrant visuals and Dolby Atmos audio. Insignia 75-Inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: $600 A great choice for size without a hefty price tag, supports HDR10. Hisense 85-Inch QD7 QLED Fire TV: $798 Includes HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision with a Game Mode Pro for both viewing and gaming.

Key Takeaways

Stay Informed: Prices may change frequently during sales, check regularly.

Prices may change frequently during sales, check regularly. Consider Your Needs: Think about size and features that fit your space.

Think about size and features that fit your space. Compare Options: Explore other retailers for similar deals.

Explore other retailers for similar deals. Utilize Technology: Consider smart TVs for a more integrated experience.

The Amazon Spring Sale provides an excellent opportunity to enhance your entertainment experience with substantial savings on a variety of TVs, whether seeking a compact option or a larger setup.