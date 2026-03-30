Discover the Best 2026 Deals on OLED, 4K, and Smart TVs

Amazon Spring Sale: Top TV Deals for 2026
The Amazon Spring Sale offers a wide array of television discounts, featuring brands such as LG, Hisense, and Samsung, with savings up to $1,500.
Deals on TVs Under 50 Inches
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Samsung 43-Inch The Frame LS03F Smart TV: $698
- Doubles as artwork with customizable bezels and offers stunning 4K visuals, ideal for gamers with 4K at 144Hz.
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Hisense 40-Inch QD4 Series QLED Fire TV: $147
- Budge-friendly with a quantum dot display for vibrant colors and brightness, reduced by $83.
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Roku 40-Inch Smart TV: $129
- Features a 1080p HD display and easy streaming setup with a voice remote.
Deals on TVs Between 50 and 65 Inches
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Roku 55-Inch Smart TV: $268
- 4K visuals with HDR10, integrating the latest apps and automatic updates.
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Sony 65-Inch Bravia LED Google Smart TV (K-65S30): $648
- Vivid 4K display with Dolby Vision and Atmos for exceptional sound quality.
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Roku 65-Inch Smart TV Pro Series: $900
- QLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, designed for sports enthusiasts and gamers.
Deals on TVs Over 65 Inches
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TCL 85-Inch QM7K Series: $1,498
- Large 4K QLED display with vibrant visuals and Dolby Atmos audio.
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Insignia 75-Inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: $600
- A great choice for size without a hefty price tag, supports HDR10.
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Hisense 85-Inch QD7 QLED Fire TV: $798
- Includes HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision with a Game Mode Pro for both viewing and gaming.
Key Takeaways
- Stay Informed: Prices may change frequently during sales, check regularly.
- Consider Your Needs: Think about size and features that fit your space.
- Compare Options: Explore other retailers for similar deals.
- Utilize Technology: Consider smart TVs for a more integrated experience.
The Amazon Spring Sale provides an excellent opportunity to enhance your entertainment experience with substantial savings on a variety of TVs, whether seeking a compact option or a larger setup.