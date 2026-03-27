Blue Reflection Quartet Unveiled for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC!

In an exciting new development for gamers, Koei Tecmo and its developer, Gust, have officially revealed the upcoming release of Blue Reflection Quartet. This addition to the Blue Reflection franchise is set to launch on July 30 and will be available on PlayStation 5, the new Switch 2, the original Switch, and PC through Steam. This collection promises to feature remarkable remakes of the anime adaptation, Blue Reflection: Ray, and the mobile hit Blue Reflection: Sun.

For players in the western region, the title will be available exclusively in digital format, while Japanese gamers will have the option to purchase physical copies for both PlayStation 5 and Switch. Pricing details reveal the standard edition will retail for 7,480 yen, while the Premium Box and Special Collection Box will be priced at 11,330 yen and 24,200 yen, respectively. Fans can also opt for the Premium or Special Collections with a Steam download code. The Switch 2 version is digital-only, and save data will not be transferable between the Switch and Switch 2 versions.

Here’s a brief overview of what players can expect:

About the Game The Blue Reflection series showcases the emotional journeys and connections formed by teenage girls, featuring character designs by Mel Kishida. Blue Reflection Quartet encapsulates all four poignant narratives within a single collection. Enhanced features will make accessibility easier for newcomers while providing a richer experience for long-term fans. The revamped environments will help orient new players and deepen existing connections for returning users. Blue Reflection This original console entry centers on a former ballerina who discovers her magical abilities as a Reflector and embarks on a journey to bond with others and confront a looming existential threat. The game has received a graphics upgrade complete with high-resolution textures and new atmospheric effects, alongside the implementation of an autosave feature for enhanced gameplay. Blue Reflection: Ray This installment portrays conflicts among magical Reflectors driven by their own beliefs and emotions. Players will navigate a condensed journey with primary characters rendered in 3D, following Hiori and Ruka through the Common, filled with past memories as they encounter a pivotal figure intent on reshaping reality. New sub-stories expand upon the core narrative, with a prologue and epilogue linking this segment to other entries in the series. Blue Reflection: Sun This mobile game chronicles a group of girls enduring hardships in a waning world, clinging to aspirations for a better future. Reimagined for consoles, Sun utilizes mechanics from Blue Reflection: Second Light to enhance its memorable combat. Additional character events enrich the main storyline, supplemented by prologues and epilogues tying it to the wider narrative.

Blue Reflection: Second Light This title tells the story of girls who find themselves in an unfamiliar place devoid of memories. Navigating their experiences, they gradually uncover deeper truths about their identities and surroundings. This new version of Quartet includes eight new characters from Ray and Sun who can join the fight and features enhancements such as improved battle speeds and the ability to fast-forward events. Reference Materials Players will also benefit from a comprehensive database that provides insights into the Blue Reflection universe, featuring chronological event flowcharts and character relationships across the series. This resource aims to enrich the gaming experience, complemented by a gallery showcasing Mel Kishida’s artwork.

Announcement Trailer

English Version

Japanese Version