Health experts are raising concerns over typhoid fever, which is re-emerging as a significant public health threat due to increasing antibiotic resistance. Once considered under control, the bacteria responsible, Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi (S. Typhi), is evolving and becoming resistant to many current antibiotics.

Research conducted on samples from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India between 2014 and 2019 revealed that extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains of S. Typhi are on the rise. These strains are resistant to first-line antibiotics such as ampicillin and chloramphenicol, and even to newer antibiotics like fluoroquinolones and third-generation cephalosporins, raising global concerns with nearly 200 reported cases of their spread since the 1990s.

While most cases still occur in South Asia, the resistant strains are increasingly reaching Southeast Asia and Western nations, including the UK, US, and Canada. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for improved preventive measures.

The first XDR strain was documented in Pakistan in 2016, becoming dominant by 2019. Despite reliance on third-generation antibiotics, resistance has increased significantly, with over 85% of cases affected in several countries by the early 2000s. Currently, macrolides like azithromycin remain one of the few oral treatments, but resistance to azithromycin is also rising, threatening treatment options. Up to 20% of untreated typhoid cases can be fatal, with more than 13 million cases reported globally in 2024.

Vaccination can help prevent outbreaks, but access to typhoid conjugate vaccines needs improvement worldwide. Experts warn that without expanded immunization programs, another public health crisis may arise. Pakistan is pioneering efforts by implementing routine immunization against typhoid, serving as a model for other nations.

To address this critical issue, experts recommend increasing vaccination coverage and funding for antibiotic research. Studies indicate that vaccinating children in urban areas could cut typhoid cases and deaths by up to 36%. As global connectivity grows, diseases can spread swiftly across borders, highlighting the need for robust global health initiatives.

Health professionals emphasize the importance of immediate action to tackle XDR typhoid strains and strengthen preventative measures against potential future health crises.

Key Takeaways