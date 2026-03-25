A Stunning Shift Places Square Enix and Capcom at the Helm While Sony Struggles to Catch Up

2025 Video Game Publisher Rankings: Surprises and Insights
The latest results from Metacritic’s comprehensive video game publisher rankings reveal that Square Enix has claimed the top spot, while Nintendo has surprisingly fallen out of the top 10. Both Ubisoft and Xbox have outperformed iconic brands like PlayStation.
Metacritic evaluated 28 publishers based on the number of quality titles released throughout the year. Here are the top 12 publishers:
- Square Enix – 9 releases, 100% rated good or great
- Gamirror Games – 5 releases, 100% rated good or great
- Capcom – 7 releases, 93% rated good or great
- Thunderful – 6 releases, 90% rated good or great
- Xbox – 21 releases, 81% rated good or great
- Take-Two Interactive – 7 releases, 80% rated good or great
- Sega – 17 releases, 84% rated good or great
- EA – 12 releases, 79% rated good or great
- Dotemu – 8 releases, 76% rated good or great
- Raw Fury – 9 releases, 77% rated good or great
- Ubisoft – 8 releases, 81% rated good or great
- Nintendo – 18 releases, 68% rated good or great
Capcom’s impressive run continues to gain momentum, while Xbox’s performance is bolstered by significant titles from Activision and Bethesda, including Forza Horizon 5. Square Enix’s rise is marked by a steady output of critically acclaimed games, making it the first time in 16 years it has held the title of top publisher in these rankings.
Interestingly, despite the anticipated Switch 2, Nintendo did not make the top 10 this year. PlayStation ranked at 21 out of 28, with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered being its standout title, while games like Death Stranding 2 and Yotei couldn’t improve its standing.
Key Takeaways
- The year 2025 brought unexpected shifts in video game publisher rankings.
- Square Enix’s consistency in delivering quality games contributed to its surprise top position.
- The ranking highlights the performance of various publishers, showcasing rising stars like Gamirror Games.
- Traditional powerhouses like Nintendo and PlayStation faced challenges, prompting questions about their future strategies.
- Metacritic’s assessments are a reliable indicator of industry performance.
- The results underline the continued evolution of the gaming landscape and hint at growing competition among developers.