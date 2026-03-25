A Stunning Shift Places Square Enix and Capcom at the Helm While Sony Struggles to Catch Up

2025 Video Game Publisher Rankings: Surprises and Insights

The latest results from Metacritic’s comprehensive video game publisher rankings reveal that Square Enix has claimed the top spot, while Nintendo has surprisingly fallen out of the top 10. Both Ubisoft and Xbox have outperformed iconic brands like PlayStation.

Metacritic evaluated 28 publishers based on the number of quality titles released throughout the year. Here are the top 12 publishers:

Square Enix – 9 releases, 100% rated good or great Gamirror Games – 5 releases, 100% rated good or great Capcom – 7 releases, 93% rated good or great Thunderful – 6 releases, 90% rated good or great Xbox – 21 releases, 81% rated good or great Take-Two Interactive – 7 releases, 80% rated good or great Sega – 17 releases, 84% rated good or great EA – 12 releases, 79% rated good or great Dotemu – 8 releases, 76% rated good or great Raw Fury – 9 releases, 77% rated good or great Ubisoft – 8 releases, 81% rated good or great Nintendo – 18 releases, 68% rated good or great

Capcom’s impressive run continues to gain momentum, while Xbox’s performance is bolstered by significant titles from Activision and Bethesda, including Forza Horizon 5. Square Enix’s rise is marked by a steady output of critically acclaimed games, making it the first time in 16 years it has held the title of top publisher in these rankings.

Interestingly, despite the anticipated Switch 2, Nintendo did not make the top 10 this year. PlayStation ranked at 21 out of 28, with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered being its standout title, while games like Death Stranding 2 and Yotei couldn’t improve its standing.

Key Takeaways