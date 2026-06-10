Logitech Mobi Fold: A Comprehensive Look at the Pocket-Sized Travel Companion

Subtitle: A smaller alternative to conventional travel mice

Logitech is renowned for creating some of the premier productivity mice available today. The introduction of the Logitech Mobi Fold marks a significant advancement in portable peripherals, designed for travelers who often struggle with the limitations of standard laptop touchpads.

Design Overview

The Logitech Mobi Fold features a unique design reminiscent of compact travel mice. When folded, it measures a mere 2.2 x 2.5 inches and is less than one inch thick, making it lightweight enough to easily slip into a bag or pocket. In use, it includes two physical buttons and a touch-sensitive area for scrolling. The foldable design enables a smooth transition from compact to functional, and Logitech’s free Options+ app allows for button customization.

Essential features underneath include a Bluetooth pairing button that connects to three devices simultaneously and a USB-C port for charging, ensuring smooth operation on various surfaces.

Usability Insights

Setting up the Mobi Fold is straightforward; opening and closing the device activates it to prevent accidental clicks while traveling. Though its geometric construct isn’t the most ergonomic for extended use, it is ambidextrous, making it suitable for both right and left-handed users. The touchpad navigation is intuitive, offering functionality that outperforms most laptop touchpads.

Battery Performance

The Mobi Fold promises an impressive 30 days of battery life on a single charge. Testing revealed over 70% battery remaining after two weeks of use. Additionally, a one-minute charge provides up to 22 hours of use.

Final Thoughts

The Mobi Fold is tailored for users who prefer a physical mouse over a laptop touchpad and need a lightweight travel option. Priced at $80, it may appeal to those prioritizing portability in their tech accessories.

Key Takeaways