A High-Stakes Gamble for Iconic Game Franchises

Ubisoft’s Cost-Cutting Approach Raises Concerns for Fans and Developers Alike

On March 19, Ubisoft delivered disappointing news to its workforce through a company-wide email. The message confirmed the termination of game development at Red Storm Entertainment, resulting in the difficult decision to lay off 105 employees.

Emphasizing alignment with Ubisoft’s global cost-reduction strategy, the announcement followed a meticulous assessment of their operational direction amid challenging market conditions. Teams were left racing against time to mitigate the effects, particularly concerning key game releases that Ubisoft aims to keep on schedule.

Among those anticipated releases is the upcoming Ghost Recon installment, codenamed OVR. The game is expected to return the franchise to its origins as a tactical shooter, offering both single-player and multiplayer modes. OVR is considered vital for Ubisoft’s next fiscal year, alongside the summer debut of a remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, yet to be officially confirmed.

Despite OVR’s crucial designation, its development has already faced significant scaling back from its original concept. Concerns are mounting that the closure of the Red Storm division could result in additional cuts or delays. Many of those laid off were directly involved with OVR, making it challenging to fill their roles adequately.

The employees affected by the layoffs are currently protected under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act), which mandates a 60-day notice for mass layoffs. Although their last day is scheduled for May 18, immediate revocation of access to company systems was reported, leaving many in a state of uncertainty. Some were contacted the next day and asked to resume work during the WARN period, primarily those involved with OVR and the director’s cut of Watch Dogs Legion.

At the time of the closure, Red Storm was engaged in approximately ten projects for Ubisoft, including the highly anticipated Splinter Cell Remake, which has also faced its own set of challenges, including budget overruns reported by insiders.

The closure of Red Storm signals another instance of Ubisoft’s broader strategy of implementing cost-saving measures at the expense of entire studios, raising questions about its long-term impact. Red Storm was part of Ubisoft’s newly formed ‘Creative Network’ and played a pivotal role in maintaining several projects, mirroring the functions of the company’s remaining 19 studios.

Pressing Challenges Ahead

The implications of layoffs are severe, and with Ubisoft eyeing additional cost reductions totaling approximately 100 million euros, further job losses seem likely, as reports suggest that thousands of positions could potentially be cut. Conversations with numerous current and former employees reveal a consensus: the closures and layoffs may be harming the company and its projects more than they help.

Many believe the layoffs lack strategic focus, suggesting that decisions are made based on studio costs rather than the overarching impact on ongoing projects. Underlying this issue is a need for reform from the top, ensuring that talent is effectively matched with the right roles.

The ongoing economic situation creates a dilemma for Ubisoft: the need for financial savings conflicts with the necessity of maintaining project continuity. The sweeping studio closures threaten delays, increased expenses, and diminished project scope—the very issues Ubisoft is striving to overcome.

It raises the question: are the necessary lessons being recognized and learned, or is this cycle continuing unabated?

Ubisoft has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding these developments.

Key Takeaways

Ubisoft has implemented layoffs as part of a strategy to reduce costs, impacting 105 employees at Red Storm Entertainment.

Key games under development, like the next Ghost Recon and the Assassin’s Creed remake, face potential disruptions due to reduced team sizes.

Employees affected by the layoffs were expected to receive 60 days’ notice but faced immediate access restrictions, creating uncertainty.

The closure of game studios seems to be creating more challenges than solutions, with many questioning the lack of targeted decision-making.

As Ubisoft plans further cost-cutting measures, the balance between financial health and project viability continues to be a crucial concern for developers and supporters alike.

This situation illustrates the complex interplay between corporate financial strategy and the creative process necessary for successful game development.