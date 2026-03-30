A Game-Changer for App Store Approval Processes





As we move into the new year, the emergence of vibe coding, also referred to as agentic coding, is reshaping the landscape of app development. With advances such as Claude Opus 4.5, individuals can now leverage AI to create nearly complete applications with minimal coding experience. This newfound accessibility has led to a surge in app submissions, especially from those who once viewed coding as a daunting task.

However, the revolution in app development has left an unmistakable impact on the App Store review process, raising questions about its future viability.

Developers Facing Increased Delay

Countless developers are rolling out applications developed through vibe coding to the App Store, which is coinciding with reports about prolonged review delays. Traditionally, the review process, conducted by a team of human reviewers, ensured that all new submissions and updates were processed efficiently. Yet, the rapid increase in submissions has begun to strain this system.

Reports suggest that developers are experiencing review periods that extend beyond three days, and some even report waiting a week. This is a stark contrast to the previous norm, where reviews typically averaged less than a day.

Clearly, vibe coding is introducing a level of complexity to the app review process that it wasn’t designed to handle.

Future Considerations

Apple has long championed its human-centric app review system, with a commitment to maintaining this personalized touch. However, the growing influx of vibe-coded apps presents a challenge. Without hiring additional reviewers to manage this tidal wave of submissions, the balance of timely updates and thorough reviews may be difficult to maintain.

Proposed solutions to address these emerging challenges could include:

Continuing human reviews for new app submissions while transitioning to automated procedures for routine updates. Establishing a separate review stream for established developers, thus allowing them to update their apps without unnecessary delays.

Currently, Apple does provide a mechanism for expedited reviews, but these are primarily reserved for urgent cases rather than just long waiting periods. Thus, established developers face the inconvenience of waiting longer due to the increased volume of submissions from new entrants into the coding sphere.

This trend might simply be the current state of affairs in app development. Yet, it raises an intriguing conversation about the sustainability of human review processes in a rapidly changing landscape.

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