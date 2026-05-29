Your thrilling adventure in Slovakia during **Mission 4: The Past Never Dies** leads you to navigate the arid landscapes of Aleph and track down the rogue MI6 agent, 009.

To prepare you for this mission, here’s a tailored **walkthrough** that breaks down the steps needed to pay the auction fee, locate 009, and emerge from Aleph unscathed.

007 First Light Mission 4 – The Past Never Dies Walkthrough

Bond’s next objective, alongside Greenway, is to venture into Aleph to continue the search for 009. This journey begins with procuring a Land Rover before heading into the heart of Aleph.





Upon arriving in Aleph, follow Greenway closely, as you will need to find him again after losing sight.

1. Locate Greenway

After encountering a local, turn left toward the gate where a guard stands to catch a glimpse of Greenway.





Pass by the vendors to your right and navigate left past the group watching television, preparing for a scuffle.





Stick close to Greenway until you get your first look at Bawma, the notorious pirate rumored to have connections to 009.

Converse with Bawma’s associates. Inquire about auction entry, which costs 100k, an amount Bond lacks.





2. Acquire the 100k Auction Fee

Greenway suggests scouting for an invitation while you figure out how to secure the necessary funding. Check the nearby blue shipping container and use your Q-Lens to uncover leads.

A notable opportunity presents itself with Nirmala, who suggests engaging in Aadan’s cup game to recover her lost jewel or pursuing a buyer carrying crypto.





Explore the market further to eavesdrop on the buyer and hack into his phone for information you’ll need later.





3. Seize the Crypto Wallet

Follow the buyer to a guarded stall. Distract the guard and hack into the buyer’s device while navigating stealthily.





This will help pinpoint the wallet’s location for retrieval from a nearby woman.





Distract her with a lighter, allowing you to take the wallet. Head to the cell tower to hack the wallet for funds.

4. Participate in Basim’s Shooting Range

Exit the cell tower and find Basim’s shooting range. Pay the entry fee and aim to score at least ten shots to win some money.





Once successful, collect your cash prize before heading towards Aadan and his cup game.

5. Win the Jewel of Jahari

Hand over your entry fee to Aadan and use your Q-Lens to pick the right cup containing the Jewel of Jahari.





Return the jewel to Nirmala for a reward, boosting your cash collection.

6. Join the Fight Pit for More Cash

If further funds are necessary, step into the fight pit for a chance to earn more money after defeating several fighters.





After completing the fights, you’ll receive a handsome reward for the auction fee.

7. Pay the Auction Fee

Once you have enough cash, proceed to pay the auction fee at the entrance and join Greenway inside.





8. Successfully Navigate the Auction

You’ll face a polygraph test before bidding; respond with ‘Call me James’. During bidding, sabotage the competition by hacking the polygraph machine.

Make bold bids to stir interest among other bidders.





After bidding, offer outdated MI6 intel for a tense victory.

9. Make Contact with Ali

Post-auction, coordinate with Bawma to dive deeper into this operation and discover his sister’s whereabouts. Then journey to the crane on foot.





10. Reach 009’s Boat

On 009’s boat, disarm traps and navigate carefully to uncover the next steps in this narrative.

11. Investigate the Booby Trap

Be vigilant as you traverse the boat; ensure each trap is disarmed before proceeding.

12. Analyze the Evidence

Upon discovering 009’s fate, gather clues using your Q-Lens to piece together the events.

13. Wake Up Greenway

After an encounter with Bawma, find a way to wake Greenway and strategize for your next moves.

14. Depart Aleph and Move to the Transworld Wreck

Your mission’s conclusion may seem near, but Mission 5—Beyond the Grave—awaits. This is merely a precursor to a deeper journey.

Key Takeaways