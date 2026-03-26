Your Classic Codex Army Books Remain in the Game!

The excitement is palpable as Warhammer 40K enters a new chapter with the announcement of its 11th Edition, set to launch in June. Anticipation for this release has been building for months, culminating in a thrilling reveal during the Warhammer AdeptiCon 2026 livestream.

This highly anticipated edition will kick off with a standout box set titled “Armageddon,” which pits the iconic Blood Angels Space Marines against the ferocious Orks. Notably, 11th Edition promises to refine its gameplay rules through community insights, rather than implementing drastic changes. A key feature is the continuity of existing army books, commonly known as Codexes, allowing players to seamlessly transition into the new version until updated materials are available.

But that’s just the beginning. Outdated circular objective markers will be replaced with more immersive terrain features like bunkers and shrines. Additionally, players will encounter 70 new detachments influencing gameplay, similar to systems found in some popular board games. This reinforces the goal of delivering a cohesive and engaging narrative experience, regardless of how players choose to engage in battles.

What’s on the Horizon?

Pre-orders for the Armageddon box set might be a bit far off, but when they do become available, options from established retailers are worth considering due to usual discounts. The edition also ushers in significant changes, including the elimination of Stratagem stacking and adjustments in combat mechanics, optimizing how players can disembark and engage in battle.

Fans of both Orks and Space Marines are in for a special treat as the Armageddon set features much-anticipated updates such as a revised Ork Boyz set and a new Intercessor box that better reflects different armor types. Additionally, expect an upgrade to the jump pack-wielding Vanguard Veterans, led by a new Chaplain character ready to take to the skies.

With the June launch drawing near, it’s clear that players will want to secure the Armageddon set quickly, as subsequent starter sets may not include all miniatures from this limited edition. As we await more details, the community buzz continues to grow.

Key Takeaways