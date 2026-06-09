At this year’s Xbox Summer Showcase, the gaming community buzzed with excitement over the announcement of a new entry in the beloved Crazy Taxi franchise. Fans of the classic arcade game were eager to see how developers planned to breathe new life into this iconic title. However, a recent update on its Steam page brought to light a discussion around the use of generative AI in the game’s development, prompting a wave of questions and concerns.

According to the Steam listing, SEGA Corporation stated:

We implement generative AI as a tool to support our developers, aiming to create enhanced content and allow them to hone in on their creativity.

During the development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour, generative AI tools were utilized, but no AI was involved in any aspects concerning the game’s performers.

This initial explanation, however, felt rather vague. In a quest for clarity, a SEGA representative elaborated further:

Generative AI serves as an optional asset for our creative teams, allowing them to dedicate more effort to critical development tasks and ultimately produce outstanding gaming experiences for our players.

Throughout the creation of background assets for “Crazy Taxi: World Tour,” AI assistance was provided, though all generated content went through a thorough review by our developers.

Importantly, no AI was applied concerning the performers in this game.

Still seeking a deeper understanding of the development team’s approach toward AI, Kanno shared:

“I can clarify how generative AI fits into our creative workflow. It plays a minor but useful role. For World Tour, our artists traveled to multiple real locations to gather inspiration and references. While AI does factor into the design process as a brainstorming tool, our primary focus is on original creation. We want to ensure that everything in the final game is crafted by our talented team in Japan, providing a unique and authentic experience for our players.”

Despite the ongoing debate surrounding AI’s involvement in gaming, Crazy Taxi: World Tour is shaping up to be an entertaining and faithful revival for long-time fans. The game is slated for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC in 2027.