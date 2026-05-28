Update: The latest patch notes are now available for your viewing.

As Season 3 of Street Fighter 6 nears its end, players are buzzing with excitement over new features and character releases.

Capcom has rolled out the complete patch notes marking the addition of Ingrid, the last DLC character of this season. While she previously appeared in the Capcom Fighting Collection 2, her full appearance here is what fans have been eagerly awaiting.

For those interested in Ingrid’s gameplay style, character guides are already available detailing her unique approach as a technical zoner. This update boasts much more than just her inclusion.

The introduction of two new modes, Avatar Arcade and Random Avatar Matches, allows players to level up their mastery without relying solely on World Tour mode. Additionally, players can look forward to new costumes for the Season 3 roster, giving everyone a fresh look.

Moreover, DriveTech Wear costumes will also be introduced for all characters at no extra cost, further enriching the game’s visual appeal.

Players who have opted for the Year 3 Character Pass will need to download the update to access Ingrid while server maintenance is ongoing. This patch focuses on system tweaks related to throws and bug fixes. A more extensive balance update is expected later, affecting a broader range of characters.

A total of 14 characters will see adjustments this time. For an exhaustive overview, check out the complete patch notes available on the official Street Fighter website.

Universal Changes Recovery Drive Reversal

• When escaping a throw during the invincibility phase, players will see a Drive Gauge increase of 10,000. Normal Throws

• Adjustments to Super Art gauge increases for normal throws have been made to align with normal hit values. On Normal Hit

Attacker: 2000

Opponent: 1400 On Punish Counter

Attacker: 4000

Opponent: changed from 2800 to 1400 Throw Escapes

• The gauge increment for a successful throw escape has also seen modifications. Projectile Clashes

• Adjustments have been made to stabilize outcomes when multiple-hit projectile Super Arts interact with each other. Super Art Command Inputs

• Fixed issues related to Super Arts not triggering under specific conditions for certain characters.

Assisted Combo 2

• Addressed issues with input buffering regarding the second attack and improved its frame data. Twisted Drop (Modern)

• Resolved an issue related to second attack execution while the Assist button is held. Dangerous Armbar (Modern)

• Adjusted scaling effects when executing this move with the throw button. Hyper Lift

• Alex’s normal throws received immediate scaling, matching the rest.

Snake Strike (Modern)

• Fixed an issue with a punish counter state duration extending unintentionally.

Assisted Combo 3

• Adjusted the input buffer for enhanced consistency.

Aerial Yoga Teleport

• Resolved a directional issue involving corner performance.

Overdrive Psycho Shot

• Fixed lingering hitbox issues mentioned previously. Low Smash Combination

• Adjusted the speed for a more responsive gameplay experience.

Starling Beak (Modern)

• Addressed issues concerning attack execution while using the Assist button.

Overdrive Sonic Blade

• Resolved responsiveness issues related to button release methods.

Full Moon Kick

• Expanded attack hitboxes to improve connection chances on both hits.

Interdiction

• Fixed tracking issues against strong forward movement techniques.

Senkai Kick

• Slight enhancements to pushback mechanics to mitigate throw opportunities.

Super Art Level 1 Bushin Beats

• Adjusted recovery options for empty stock situations.

Hien Ren Kyaku (Modern)

• Fixed issues with attack sequences while holding down the Assist button.

Malleus Breaker

• Enhanced hitboxes to improve connection probabilities.

Low Tiger Shot

• Adjustments were made to correct issue discrepancies regarding input variations.

Key Takeaways

As we digest the latest patch notes, several important points stand out: