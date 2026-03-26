The Ultimate Fusion of Super Smash Bros. and Classic 2D Fighting Games

Combo Devils: A New Take on Fighting Games

“Combo Devils” is an upcoming title from indie developer Punkzilla, mixing elements from the Smash Brothers series with refined mechanics of traditional 2D fighters and introducing a roguelite mode for solo players.

This fusion appeals to nostalgia, particularly for fans of platform fighters and 2D combat games. Experiencing the game firsthand during training, single-player mode, and online matches has reignited excitement reminiscent of the Smash series.

Currently in early development, Combo Devils offers four of a projected nine characters, and the roguelite section is labeled “Work in Progress.” The training mode also lacks several expected features.

Foundational gameplay shows promise, drawing heavily from Smash Bros. Each character has light and heavy attacks along with unique special moves. The directional shield mechanic requires players to position their defense strategically, adding depth to combat.

Combo mechanics follow a gatling-style approach, allowing players to string together standard attacks smoothly into heavier strikes or special moves. A single air dash cancel after launching opponents extends combos, enhancing the dynamic gameplay experience.

A meter system allows players to enhance special moves or unleash powerful super moves, deepening the combat experience and adding flair to victories.

The available characters offer distinct playstyles. Notable characters include Shai, a delivery boy utilizing a skateboard and gadgets, and Jingo, a swift ninja dog who sets traps to surprise opponents.

The roguelite mode, while innovative, currently feels repetitive with little meaningful variation to keep players engaged. Combat often lacks incentive to adapt strategies against generic foes.

On a positive note, online multiplayer has been enjoyable, with reliable rollback netcode making online interactions smooth and fostering a competitive environment.

Overall, Combo Devils is evolving into an exciting blend of platform and traditional fighting games. With further development, there is significant potential for it to carve out a space within the platform fighting genre.