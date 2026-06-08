Exploring the Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart Set in Magic: The Gathering

The eagerly awaited Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart set for Magic: The Gathering is set to launch soon, introducing gamers to an immersive experience with an array of new content. This new release boasts 51 distinct theme packs to mix and match, combined with over 180 newly crafted cards, alongside 62 reprinted cards.

To dive into this rich offering, let’s begin by uncovering the novel cards that players can look forward to:

Discover New Cards in the Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart Set

Jumpstart remains a user-friendly entry point into the world of Magic: The Gathering. It allows players to simply shuffle together two themed packs, creating a 40-card deck that’s ready to play right away. The randomized nature of the boosters means players might find themselves pairing a Fantastic Four pack with an adversary like Doctor Doom or teaming the Agents of Shield with the Young Avengers.

This new Jumpstart set has a total of 51 themes, each offering a consistent card list sourced from the main Marvel Super Heroes collection, alongside entirely new additions. Some of these packs feature unique cards while others comprise familiar faces from previous collections.

To discover the breadth of themes available, here’s a gallery showcasing all 51 themes:

All 51 Themes in Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart

Each thematic pack incorporates several new cards exclusive to the Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart set, typically ranging between three to seven cards per theme. These cards will carry the MSC code, indicating they’re not permitted in Magic’s Standard format but are eligible for use in formats like Commander.

In addition, there are 62 cards from prior sets that are being reprinted, dressed in fresh designs but retaining their iconic status. A few surprises emerge too, such as the powerful card Doomsday, useful in synergizing with the newly introduced “Doctor Doom, Unrivaled” from the DOOM theme pack.

Reprinted Cards Exclusive to Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart

Each theme pack contains additional offerings, including new entries from the Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box, past reprints, and cards from the main set, adding layers of depth and strategy for players.

The Marvel Super Heroes set is on the horizon, with prerelease events kicking off on June 19, paving the way for its digital arrival on MTG Arena on June 23, before it officially launches in retail stores on June 26.

Key Takeaways