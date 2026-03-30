The Exciting 18th Fighter Joins the Roster for Launch!

Invincible VS has introduced Conquest as its 18th playable character, rounding out the lineup for the 3v3 tag fighting game.

With the release on April 30 approaching, both Skybound Entertainment and developer Quarter Up shared details regarding the beta launch and upcoming downloadable content (DLC). The open beta will occur from April 9-11, featuring three gameplay modes: Tutorial, Practice, and Ranked. Participants will receive an exclusive Omni-Man skin. The first two DLC characters, Universa and the Immortal, will be available this summer.

Conquest, a character familiar to viewers of the Prime Video adaptation of Invincible, is described as:

The most brutal member of the Viltrumite race, Conquest delights in inflicting chaos and destruction, exhibiting little regard for rules or consequences. His merciless approach leaves countless lives affected in his wake, hinting at a deep-seated solitude even among his peers.

In gameplay, Conquest is a ‘Striker,’ dominating opponents through heavy-hitting attacks with abilities like a charging punch that gains speed and armor.

Confirmed Characters in Invincible VS:

Mark Grayson (Invincible)

Thula

Bulletproof

Atom Eve

Rex Splode

Omni-Man

Battle Beast

Cecil Stedman

Robot

Monster Girl

Anissa

Lucan

Powerplex

Dupli-Kate

Allen the Alien

Titan

Ella Mental

Conquest

Some notable character omissions include Angstrom Levy and the Mauler Twins. However, with the promise of DLC characters, there is hope for future expansion of the game’s universe.

The upcoming open beta will allow access to ten characters: Mark (Invincible), Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Allen, Battle Beast, Rex Splode, Robot, Monster Girl, Thula, and Bulletproof, across six arenas.

Invincible VS is set to release on April 30, 2026, for Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC.