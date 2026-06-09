Capcom has revealed that Street Fighter 6 has crossed seven million copies sold globally since its launch on June 2, 2023, across platforms like PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC.

Initial reports indicated 6.7 million copies sold by March 31, 2026, with the latest data showing an additional 300,000 sales shortly thereafter. The game is set to debut on the Switch 2 platform on June 5, 2025, expanding its audience.

According to Capcom, Street Fighter 6 signifies a new chapter in the franchise, which has sold over 47 million units in 35 years. Utilizing the RE Engine, the game features three main modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub, aimed at enhancing the experience for new and returning players.

The game integrates elements from earlier versions, like Arcade Mode and local battles, into the Fighting Ground experience. Players can choose from a diverse roster, including classic characters and new additions like Jamie.

Street Fighter 6 introduces several features to enrich gameplay: