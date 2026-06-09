Capcom has revealed that Street Fighter 6 has crossed seven million copies sold globally since its launch on June 2, 2023, across platforms like PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC.
Initial reports indicated 6.7 million copies sold by March 31, 2026, with the latest data showing an additional 300,000 sales shortly thereafter. The game is set to debut on the Switch 2 platform on June 5, 2025, expanding its audience.
According to Capcom, Street Fighter 6 signifies a new chapter in the franchise, which has sold over 47 million units in 35 years. Utilizing the RE Engine, the game features three main modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub, aimed at enhancing the experience for new and returning players.
The game integrates elements from earlier versions, like Arcade Mode and local battles, into the Fighting Ground experience. Players can choose from a diverse roster, including classic characters and new additions like Jamie.
Street Fighter 6 introduces several features to enrich gameplay:
- Classic Meets Modern – Core modes return with fresh content, redefining the fighting genre.
- Diverse Characters – Players can master a mix of past legends and new challengers.
- Innovative Game Modes – Explore Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub for distinct experiences.
- Real-Time Commentary – In-game commentary enhances authenticity and excitement.
- Accessibility with Control Options – Both classic and modern control schemes cater to a wide range of players.
- Creative Battle System – The new Drive System allows for a variety of techniques.
Key Takeaways
The sales success of Street Fighter 6 prompts discussions on:
- The integration of classic elements with new features.
- Expansion to platforms like the Switch 2 for broader reach.
- Innovative gameplay modes shifting engagement beyond traditional mechanics.
- Real-time commentary fostering a vibrant atmosphere.
- A diverse character roster enhancing player identification with fighting styles.
- The balance of complexity and accessibility in control schemes attracting a wider player base.