The upcoming release of Halo: Campaign Evolved is generating buzz with its introduction of new missions that extend far beyond the original game’s framework. Central to this remake are three prequel missions titled “Operation: Meteorite,” which portray a tense infiltration attempt by Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson into a Covenant ship, resulting in an intense conflict. This storyline introduces features from the broader Halo universe that weren’t present in the initial release, delighting many fans.

Opinions are divided about the liberties taken in Campaign Evolved. The adaptation brings changes in gameplay mechanics and mission structure that some long-time players view as contentious. However, the new prequel missions introduce fresh content, allowing for innovative gameplay that circumvents the ire of purists.

Returning Features and Old Favorites in Halo: Campaign Evolved

Courtesy of 343 Industries

The preview for the Operation: Meteorite missions suggests that several long-lost features from the Halo franchise are making a comeback. Most notably, the reintroduction of space combat is generating excitement. Players will navigate a Covenant ship with intricate targeting systems and various weaponry, reminiscent of Halo: Reach’s thrilling air battles.

While Combat Evolved did not feature space warfare, players could pilot aerial vehicles like the Covenant’s Banshee. Campaign Evolved returns this capability along with new weaponry, confirmed in the trailer:

Brute Spiker

Red Plasma Rifle

Battle Rifle

Energy Sword

Fuel Rod Cannon

Needle Rifle

These weapons expand gameplay possibilities, integrating elements from several entries in the series. The elusive Fuel Rod Cannon and Energy Sword return in the prequel missions, expanding their role in this chapter. Old enemies, including formidable Brutes and non-shielded Jackals from Halo 2, will also reappear along with a newly designed Brute that presents a unique challenge.

Rich Storytelling Enhancing the Halo Universe





The narrative for these prequel missions is set to introduce new villains and scenarios, building upon existing lore. The adventure grows more complex with the emergence of a new Covenant Prophet, elevating what initially seemed like a simple mission.

Integration of New Concepts into the Classic Campaign

Courtesy of 343 Industries

Players may find familiar foes, weaponry, and story beats making their way into the remade campaign. Upgraded Hunters from “Operation: Meteorite” could replace their predecessors in the original game, offering new challenges. Additionally, players might utilize iconic weapons like the Battle Rifle.

As the remake unfolds, substantial changes are anticipated. The prequel missions provide a glimpse into this new vision of the Halo universe, appealing to both longtime fans and new players alike.

Key Takeaways