This week, car enthusiasts can look forward to exciting updates in Gran Turismo 7 Daily Races. Players can participate in three different challenges, scheduled to run until the start of the next week. Notably, Race A introduces drivers to the unique BB Raceway, a fan-favorite track that may feel like a rare treat in this racing series.

In this challenge, players will maneuver the diminutive yet charming Toyota Sports 800 from 1965, which boasts a modest 43 horsepower. With such limited power, drivers must focus on maintaining momentum and judiciously selecting their racing lines over the six laps. It’s important to note the grid start format and the False Start Check, adding a layer of strategic caution right from the beginning.

Race B provides a different flavor with ten laps around the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit using Gr.4 vehicles. The shorter Indy layout means quick laps, and competitors will start with a rolling start. Drivers will utilize Racing Hards, with brake balance as the only customizable option permitted, while the balance of performance (BOP) is set to a lower parameter.

Lastly, Race C turns up the intensity with a longer 15-lap showdown at Autodromo de Interlagos featuring Gr.3 cars. This endurance race utilizes a 2x fuel multiplier and a 4x tire multiplier, requiring players to strategically manage their tire and fuel use. While the race does not demand a pit stop, participants must use both Racing Hard and Racing Medium tires, making a trip to the pits unavoidable.

Daily Races (June 8): Race A

Track: BB Raceway (6 laps)

BB Raceway (6 laps) Car: Toyota Sports 800 ’65 — Event-Specific

Toyota Sports 800 ’65 — Event-Specific Power/Weight/PP Limit: BOP (H)

BOP (H) Tires: Comfort Hard

Comfort Hard Settings: Specified

Specified Start Type: Grid Start (False Start Check)

Grid Start (False Start Check) Mandatory Pit Stop: –

– Fuel Multiplier: 1x

1x Tire Multiplier: 1x

Daily Races (June 8): Race B

Track: Brands Hatch Indy Circuit (10 laps)

Brands Hatch Indy Circuit (10 laps) Car: Gr.4 — Garage/Specified Car

Gr.4 — Garage/Specified Car Power/Weight/PP Limit: BOP (L)

BOP (L) Tires: Racing Hard

Racing Hard Settings: Partially Allowed — Brake Balance

Partially Allowed — Brake Balance Start Type: Rolling Start

Rolling Start Mandatory Pit Stop: –

– Fuel Multiplier: 1x

1x Tire Multiplier: 1x

Daily Races (June 8): Race C

Track: Autodromo de Interlagos (15 laps)

Autodromo de Interlagos (15 laps) Car: Gr.3 — Garage/Specified Car

Gr.3 — Garage/Specified Car Power/Weight/PP Limit: BOP (M)

BOP (M) Tires: Racing Hard†, Racing Medium†

Racing Hard†, Racing Medium† Settings: Partially Allowed — Brake Balance

Partially Allowed — Brake Balance Start Type: Rolling Start

Rolling Start Mandatory Pit Stop: –

– Fuel Multiplier: 2x

2x Tire Multiplier: 4x

† Both tire compounds must be utilized during the race.

About Daily Races

Daily Races serve as the primary competitive multiplayer events in Gran Turismo 7. Your driver rating (DR) and safety rating (SR) are updated after each race, impacting your ranking in the broader esports landscape. To participate, players must first unlock Sport Mode by completing Menu Book 9 in the GT Cafe, and an active PlayStation Plus subscription is essential for online racing.

As this weekly rotation continues, the next set of Daily Races will debut on Monday, June 15, providing new opportunities for racers to test their skills.

Key Takeaways