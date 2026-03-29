Preliminary Insights from the 2026 Evo Awards

Exciting Announcements for Avatar Legends and Invincible Vs

The inaugural Evo Awards last year stirred waves in the fighting game community. This year, the Evo Awards 2026 promises to build upon that momentum, set to kick off today at 3:30 p.m. PDT (6:30 p.m. EDT). The pre-show will be led by popular hosts, adding to the enthusiastic air surrounding the event.

A key feature of this year’s ceremony will be the unveiling of new characters from the much-anticipated titles Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game and Invincible Vs. For Avatar Legends, devotees can look forward to an expansion of its roster, which currently includes iconic characters. This announcement marks the introduction of the eighth character, with a total of 12 fighters expected at launch.

Meanwhile, Invincible Vs has already revealed 17 characters, including iconic figures. The upcoming reveal will finalize the character lineup, a highly anticipated aspect as the game prepares for its initial release on April 30.

In addition to the character reveals, an exhibition featuring top talent will take center stage. Even without a release yet, the excitement is palpable as fans anticipate gameplay insights and competitive matches.

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly revolve around acknowledging achievements within the community since last year’s awards. Voting opened on February 20, 2026, and fans have eagerly cast their votes across various categories.

Awards this year include Best Artist, Best Character, and Best Combo, among others. The nominations for Player of the Year are particularly intriguing, creating a lively discussion among the community.

Fans won’t miss a moment as the awards unfold live on YouTube and Twitch, providing an accessible way to engage with the gaming celebration.

Event Schedule:

Pre-Show: 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. EDT

3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. EDT Evo Awards: 5:40 p.m. PDT / 8:40 p.m. EDT

5:40 p.m. PDT / 8:40 p.m. EDT Evo Hall of Fame Induction: 7:00 p.m. PDT / 10:00 p.m. EDT

7:00 p.m. PDT / 10:00 p.m. EDT End of Show: 8:00 p.m. PDT / 11:00 p.m. EDT

Key Takeaways