Microsoft has announced the arrival of the *Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4*, launching on the Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Developed by Infinity Ward, the game features a futuristic conflict between North and South Korea and includes a single-player campaign with Captain Price and Private Park. Fans can also enjoy the DMZ multiplayer mode with dynamic weather effects and traditional gameplay.

Activision confirmed that the campaign is exclusively single-player, moving away from the previous co-op-centric format.

The campaign mode is intended for single players only.

This is the first *Call of Duty* title on a Nintendo platform since 2013, with *Ghosts* being the last release on Nintendo hardware. Microsoft previously committed to delivering *COD* games on Nintendo’s hybrid console “day and date.” The Switch 2 version is in development by Digital Legends, known for *Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile*.

MW4 will be the first mainline *Call of Duty* game to skip PS4 and Xbox One, focusing on next-gen consoles. Press releases assert a “new technical benchmark for the series,” promising enhanced scale, fidelity, and immersion. The PC version will provide extensive options for customization, backed by Beenox, a studio involved in previous *Black Ops* titles.







MW4 will introduce a deterministic bullet placement system, eliminating traditional bloom accuracy metrics. Infinity Ward redesigned their animation framework for realistic recoil simulation. This change could enhance strategy for players familiar with tactical shooters.

The multiplayer experience will feature physics-based interactions and realistic movement mechanics. A new “Gunny” system will suggest weapon customization options, alongside various Prestige paths and innovative “Apex” attachments. With at least 12 core 6v6 maps and specialized maps for different modes, the ambitious “dynamic battleground” called Kill Block will offer over 500 possible combinations.







Set to launch on October 23rd, MW4 is five months away. Infinity Ward leads a development team that includes ten additional studios, while the game will not be available on Game Pass as Microsoft rethinks its subscription strategy.

*The title is also referred to as Modern Warfare 사. Do not confuse this with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which is in the earlier series.

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