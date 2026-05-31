A new entry in the Rayman series, titled Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition, has appeared on the Xbox Store, generating buzz among fans. Although the page has since been taken down, screenshots and information have spread across the gaming community.

The game is billed as the “definitive experience,” featuring enhanced graphics with 4K resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second. It promises modern upgrades and quality-of-life improvements, along with a placeholder price of $1,999.99, which has sparked debate about its authenticity.



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Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition – Sneak Peek Trailer.

The game fuels excitement around its features and visuals. The narrative sees Rayman called to save the Glade of Dreams from villainous Darktoons. Alongside his loyal companion Globox and the magical Teensies, Rayman’s mission is to restore harmony to their world.

Noteworthy Features Navigate through over 60 levels designed with handcrafted artistry and packed with secret paths, evolving gameplay abilities, and memorable bosses for hours of adventure.

Experience upgraded graphics with 4K capabilities and enhanced performance, improving user experience while tracking progress.

Dive into the exciting Glade of Dreams with vibrant, hand-drawn graphics and over 100 diverse characters.

Play cooperatively with up to three friends, adding a competitive edge and shared experiences.

This isn’t the first time Rayman has stirred intrigue; earlier this year, the Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition faced similar leaks. The future of the series appears promising, with hints of a revival circulating within the community.

As anticipation builds, many fans are speculating about potential announcements at the Summer Game Fest regarding Rayman’s future.