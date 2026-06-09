Recently, Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase, focusing on Gears of War: E-Day. This title is noteworthy as it could be the first to realize the full potential of Unreal Engine 5, featuring intricate environments, clear visuals, and advanced ray-traced lighting with innovative Lumen technology. With long draw distances, visible environmental destruction, and a targeted frame rate of 60fps, The Coalition has built a strong reputation with Unreal Engine.

Following mixed sales performances from recent Gears of War titles, E-Day represents a crucial turning point. With seven years to reimagine the series, The Coalition has effectively started anew, and early previews suggest positive outcomes.

The game currently carries a vague “in-game footage” label, leaving questions about the platform. With a launch set for October 6, early night-time footage showed stable 60fps, while newer clips appeared less stable, indicating possible console footage. Fans await the final product.

Are you buying the limited edition X25 Series X console? (67 votes) Yes, if I can 27 % Maybe, I haven’t decided 16 % No, I don’t want or need it 57 %

In addition to Gears of War, Halo: Campaign Evolved is also on the horizon, showcasing impressive visuals. This iteration aims to surpass previous achievements in Halo Infinite with modern rendering capabilities while offering gameplay improvements, new missions, and fresh mechanics. The game is set to launch on July 26 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The showcase featured numerous intriguing titles, including projects like Clockwork Revolution and a new Senua installment. Among the highlights was the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, which appeals to longtime enthusiasts with a unique console design that offers a glimpse into its internal components.







The translucent green casing captures attention, allowing gamers to examine components like the cooling system without disassembly. The controller also reveals its mechanics, although the anniversary edition lacks the 2TB storage option seen in other versions due to rising flash memory costs.

The Xbox Showcase provided an energizing entry in this summer’s gaming announcements, showcasing exciting upcoming titles.