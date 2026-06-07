When I let go of my Nintendo Switch in 2018, I thought my gaming days were firmly behind me. The initial allure of that clever console had lured me back after years of dormancy since I last battled it out on my N64. However, my renewed interest quickly fizzled; the excitement of “Mario Kart” faded within minutes, and “Zelda” felt impossibly convoluted. Gaming had seemingly passed me by.

This year brought a fresh spark to my dormant interest—an unexpected game that seemed to merge cinematic storytelling with interactive gameplay, compelling me to invest in a PS5. Its name? 007 First Light.

As a long-time admirer of the James Bond franchise, I fondly recall the thrill of playing “GoldenEye 64” during my childhood. Yet, despite being a fan, numerous Bond games produced in the years since failed to capture my attention. So, when the trailer for 007 First Light dropped, I didn’t expect much.

That changed entirely when I attended its world premiere at a prestigious BAFTA event. Listening to the creative minds behind the game discuss their vision, and actually getting my hands on the controller, flipped a switch inside me. I became engrossed in the first ten minutes of gameplay displayed on the grand BAFTA screen, awash in a narrative experience that felt remarkably filmic.

Image credit: IO Interactive / Amazon Game Studios

It was during that experience that I realized video game technology has possibly crossed a threshold into the realm of rich emotional narrative. Witnessing “007 First Light,” I felt as if I was engaged with the same talented individuals who were discussing the game just moments before.

Interestingly, the cast themselves expressed astonishment at how immersive their acting experience felt, particularly given it was for a video game. Many have commended how faithfully the game mirrors the essence of the 007 cinematic universe, marking a new benchmark in gaming.

Image credit: IO Interactive / Amazon Game Studios

So here I am, waiting eagerly for my new PS5 to arrive, hoping that 007 First Light rekindles my passion for gaming. For the first time in years, I’m feeling the excitement of reaching for a controller, ready for an adventure once again.

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