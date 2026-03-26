Experience the Unlikely Blend of Hotel Management and Romantic Intrigue in Yog-Sothoth’s Yard, Releasing on Switch July 23!

In a captivating fusion of genres, the game Yog-Sothoth’s Yard is set to embark on a new journey to the Nintendo Switch on July 23. This venture unites elements of hotel management simulation with the intriguing narrative style of a romance visual novel.
Originally introduced on PC via Steam on October 20, 2023, this quirky title currently supports English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. With its forthcoming Switch release, fans can also look forward to the addition of Japanese language support.
For players in Japan, both physical and digital copies will be available. The standard edition is priced at 2,970 yen, while a limited edition will retail for 4,400 yen. The limited edition offers exciting extras, such as special packaging, a retro room keychain, an illustrated character frame, and a reversible cover.
Here’s a brief overview of what players can expect from the game:
About the Game
Welcome to a fantastic world of hotel management! You inherit a mysterious villa plagued by financial troubles. As you run the hotel, you’ll hire an eclectic team, including a dragon, a Spirit Hunter, and even Death. Each guest brings unique challenges and events, pushing you to gather wealth through activities like mining and alchemy. Beware—your choices can affect your mental state!
Your gameplay impacts the lives of your staff, potentially leading to romantic entanglements that can alter your journey. With up to 23 different endings, every decision matters!
The Hotel Experience
Who doesn’t enjoy making money? However, prepare to sacrifice a bit of sanity along the way.
The Villa
This rundown villa has limitless potential. As a harsh manager, you’ll need to customize environments for your unique team members.
…What’s that? Death is taking a nap in the basement?
The Gardens
Try to ignore any man-eating plants that may cross your path.
Focus on enhancing the mine and forest for resources.
Listen to the Oracles shared by your guests; they can grant you extraordinary abilities—but be mindful of your SAN value to avoid dire consequences.
If you encounter a bizarre cat with countless eyes, you might want to check in with the front desk.
The Surroundings
Beyond the hotel lies a vast wilderness ripe for exploration, yielding fresh ingredients for your culinary endeavors.
Food and Alchemy
Experiment with various animals and plants—combine them in imaginative ways and follow precise cooking techniques. The line between alchemy and culinary arts is often blurred.
Staff Management
The game features intriguing characters:
- Little Leaf: Bioroid Maid – A curious figure with a mysterious past.
- Tlipoca: Trainee Death / Receptionist – A hard worker with a unique repayment plan involving souls.
- Yevna: Red Dragon / Alchemist – A proud being known for her fiery temperament.
- Haa Lou Ling: Spirit Hunter / Chef – Skilled with both a sword and a spatula.
Every character brings their own fascinating narrative, inviting players into a richly woven world waiting to be discovered.