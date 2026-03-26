Experience the Unlikely Blend of Hotel Management and Romantic Intrigue in Yog-Sothoth’s Yard, Releasing on Switch July 23!

In a captivating fusion of genres, the game Yog-Sothoth’s Yard is set to embark on a new journey to the Nintendo Switch on July 23. This venture unites elements of hotel management simulation with the intriguing narrative style of a romance visual novel.

Originally introduced on PC via Steam on October 20, 2023, this quirky title currently supports English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. With its forthcoming Switch release, fans can also look forward to the addition of Japanese language support.

For players in Japan, both physical and digital copies will be available. The standard edition is priced at 2,970 yen, while a limited edition will retail for 4,400 yen. The limited edition offers exciting extras, such as special packaging, a retro room keychain, an illustrated character frame, and a reversible cover.







Here’s a brief overview of what players can expect from the game: