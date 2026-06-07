A recent placeholder for a PlayStation 5 version of Gears of War: E-Day unexpectedly surfaced on Walmart’s website, raising eyebrows just ahead of Microsoft’s highly anticipated Xbox Games Showcase for 2026.

The discovery was made by a Reddit user who quickly shared a link showcasing a “Gears: E-Day Standard Edition” available for PS5 on Walmart.com. However, the link was soon revised, erasing all references to the prequel from Microsoft . Fortunately, IGN managed to access the listing before it was fully removed.

The Walmart page indicated a price of $99.99 for the standard edition, categorizing the title as a “first-person shooter” with an ESRB rating still pending. Additionally, generic placeholders like “Placeholder 1” and “TBD 2” appeared, implying the listing was likely posted in error. Nevertheless, the find has sparked curiosity within the gaming community.

Originally announced in 2024 primarily for PC and Xbox Series X|S, Gears of War: E-Day was not expected on PS5. However, recent trends hint that Microsoft’s exclusivity model may be shifting. With several titles like Halo: Campaign Evolved making their way to competing platforms, many speculate that Gears of War may soon follow.

Despite this, Microsoft appears to be reevaluating its approach. New CEO Asha Sharma has hinted at potential changes in how exclusives are handled, with an internal memo from April expressing the need to rethink the company’s stance on exclusive titles. Recent conversations have maintained the importance of exclusive content while acknowledging competing platforms.

Days prior, Sharma discussed the need for exclusivity during an interview, emphasizing that it plays an essential role in platform development. This revelation raises questions about the future of Gears of War: E-Day and its possibility of being released on PS5, especially amid rumors of its cancellation for the platform by various insiders.

As the intrigue around the Walmart listing grows, the gaming community remains divided. Could this be a sign of a PS5 release, or is it simply a misunderstanding? As we approach the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase , it’s best for gamers to stay cautious before making any assumptions.

Key Takeaways