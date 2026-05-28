Exciting Updates on iRacing for June 2026

As June approaches, enthusiasts of iRacing are gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of Season 3. Exciting new features and gameplay enhancements are on the way that will have racers revving their engines.

A Notable Event: Nurburgring 24H

A moment of appreciation goes to everyone involved in the recent Nurburgring 24H event, which saw unprecedented participation. The atmosphere was electric, with interest in the event surging 47% from last year, covering over 7 million miles in virtual racing.

Looking ahead, iRacing will be shifting gears with the upcoming “4 Hours of Thruxton” racing event.

Fresh Additions to the iRacing Garage

BMW M2 Racing

The BMW M2 CS Racing is getting an upgrade to the all-new G87 generation, featuring a reimagined interior and advanced cockpit tech, available as part of the base content at no extra cost.

Euro NASCAR RC01

Joining the lineup is the Euro NASCAR RC01, a lightweight V8 stock car promising a thrilling racing experience across Europe.

Formula Vees

Two new Formula Vee cars are set to join the already-favored version, introducing fresh aesthetics while retaining beloved mechanics.

BMW M Hybrid V8 Evo

Prototype fans can look forward to the updated BMW M Hybrid V8 Evo, which will automatically update for existing owners.

New Tracks and Upgrades

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

A complete overhaul of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, utilizing advanced photogrammetry, captures the essence of the track like never before.

Qualcomm Circuit

iRacing will also introduce a brand-new track, the Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado, ahead of its real-world debut.

Enhancements in Simulation Mechanics

Dirt AI & AI Heat Racing

New features include Dirt AI, integrating AI competitors into dirt racing, and AI Heat Racing for single-race enthusiasts.

Balance of Performance

Upgrades to the Balance of Performance (BoP) will ensure heightened fairness in multi-car races.

Revamped User Experience

Significant updates to the Sim UI will include dynamic track maps and a Fuel Calculator for real-time strategy insights, alongside simplified Control Profiles for seamless transitions between input devices.

Looking Ahead: Future Developments

Further advancements remain in the pipeline, including enhancements to the graphics engine and a new engaging Career Mode.

Key Takeaways

iRacing is launching Season 3 in June, featuring a wealth of new cars and tracks.

User engagement peaked with a record-setting Nurburgring 24H event.

The updated BMW M2 Racing and Euro NASCAR RC01 enhance competitive options.

A complete overhaul of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca sets a new standard for track modeling.

New features like Dirt AI and Balance of Performance promise improved diversity and fairness in races.

The revamped Sim UI includes live track maps and a built-in Fuel Calculator for smarter racing decisions.

Future enhancements include a new graphics engine and a Career Mode.

As we prepare for the new season, every update aims to deepen the connection between virtual and real-world racing, transforming the experience for all iRacers.