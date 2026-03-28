Exciting Early Insights from the Texas Showdown 2026 Featuring Gaming Legends Like MenaRD, SonicFox, and More

Update: Check out the latest results from day one.

The excitement of the gaming community is palpable this weekend as Houston, Texas, hosts the 2026 edition of Texas Showdown, marking the event’s 25-year anniversary.

This year’s lineup boasts an impressive array of competitive talent, featuring notable players alongside emerging names. The diversity of talent promises thrilling matches ahead.

More than 280 participants have registered for Street Fighter 6, while Tekken 8 follows closely with just under 250 players. The competitive landscape is rounded out by about 140 entries for 2XKO and near 100 for both Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike.

Other games seeing solid sign-ups include Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, and classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2 and Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo, each with over 50 players taking part. Notable tournament titles also include Dragon Ball FighterZ, King of Fighters 15, and Mortal Kombat 1.

With recent balance patches released for both Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, this event serves as an opportune moment for fans and players to observe the evolving strategies and character metas from seasoned competitors.

Additionally, Texas Showdown 2026 is a significant qualifier for the SNK World Championship tour, highlighting its importance in the competitive fighting game landscape.

Live coverage of the tournament can be followed on platforms including Texas Showdown Live, Bifuteki, and Full Bar Esports. These streams are a nod to the extensive reach of the community’s engagement.

Winners bracket

Hokuto vs. Jumpsuit (Fei Long)

Silentscope vs. Mike B (O. Sagat) Losers bracket

Jagger vs. NOAF|D.Owls (Dhalsim)

CarlitosFromTx vs. Cmutt (T. Hawk)

Winners bracket

XD|DrifterDane (Dizzy) vs. Solstice

Evangeline (Ky) vs. Bgs|Lazy Losers bracket

Marmar|Cade (Leo) vs. Foo

Rude+E (Baiken) vs. OG|KTP

1. KJPixel (Jiren, Frieza, Janemba)

2. EP|Easyman (Vegeta, Goku, Adult Gohan)

3. Inzem (Base Vegeta, Cell, Android 18)

4. Izanami (Lab Coat 21, Adult Gohan, GT Goku)

5. StudentDBFZ (Gotenks, Android 18, Krillin)

5. ArgoSB (SS4 Gogeta, Captain Ginyu, Android 21)

7. WTE|EZLuvsSabrinaCarpenter (Hit, Android 18, Broly)

7. McBenedict (Vegeta, Base Goku, Super Broly)

1. IsaacJ (Bridget)

2. MrPomegranX (Sol)

3. Foo (Potemkin)

4. Mike Z (Potemkin)

5. Stone (Johnny)

5. Tronzilla (Justice)

7. Liquidbenny

7. BMT|R0M (Axl)

1. Dead Snow 713 (Geras)

2. AI|KingGambler (Johnny Cage)

3. ELG|Enzo (Quan Chi)

4. Krytis (various characters)

5. ELG|KelsZn (Havik)

5. SYN|WhitsFGC (Raiden)

7. REZ|YoAj (Scorpion)

7. Synicus (Liu Kang)

1. Coates|Bas (Akuma)

2. Hokuto (Sakura)

3. Riz0ne (Ken)

4. JWin (Karin)

5. RR|P.Skelly (Akuma)

5. MountainDewFKR (Sagat)

7. CMM|El Zigg (Cody)

7. NOAF|D.Owls (Dhalsim)

1. Twice-a-Day (Lei-Fei)

2. RONIN|Limy (Lei-Fei, Akira)

3. Ant0 (El Blaze)

4. Aztec (Goh)

5. Blurring (Vanessa)

5. TexasJacky (Jacky)

7. BigDame21 (Pai)

7. TS|Lemon and Lime (Goh)

1. DEUS|Incendiate (Xianghua)

2. Fyre (Talim)

3. Sweatyspaghetti (Grøh)

4. FAT|GiraffeKanklez (Setsuka)

1. Coates|Bas (Dhalsim, King, Ken)

2. Aznmnky (Sakura, King, Nakoruru)

3. Bubbly Ripz (Cammy, Dhalsim, King)

4. Stone (Vice, Sakura, Nakoruru)

Key Takeaways