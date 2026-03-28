Ex-Valve Writer Calls Out Epic Games for Layoffs: A Bold Move in the Gaming Industry

A former writer at Valve has recently voiced concerns regarding layoffs at Epic Games, questioning the motivations behind the drastic staff reductions. Following Epic’s announcement of over 1,000 job losses, particularly in light of the recent struggles of its flagship title, Fortnite, there is perplexity about what motivates employees to remain dedicated when their positions seem so precarious.

This week, Epic Games confirmed the layoffs after revealing a decline in player engagement with Fortnite. One developer described the situation as a “brutal day,” expressing feelings of devastation among the workforce. In a response posted on TikTok, it was noted that Epic doesn’t face the same market pressures as publicly traded companies, suggesting that the sudden job cuts were not driven by shareholder demands.

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Concerns were raised about why anyone at Epic should bother to give their best effort after such significant layoffs. Unlike companies that dismiss their staff abruptly for financial reasons, there is a notable difference in culture that fosters a sense of commitment and excellence.

The importance of agency and ownership in fostering a committed workforce was emphasized, with reflections on how employees feeling valued can drive them to excel. The loss of talent at Epic suggests that the company’s work environment has become less inviting.

In concluding remarks, there was reluctance expressed to consider working for a company that does not feel respectful or rewarding to its employees.