Path of Exile 2 has unveiled its significant update, patch 0.5.0, titled “Return of the Ancients.” This patch reimagines the Atlas of Worlds and revitalizes the endgame experience, offering players fresh opportunities for exploration and conquest. Numerous guides are being updated to assist players in navigating these changes, including new builds for the Martial Artist and Spirit Walker Ascendancies.





With this update, two exciting new ascendancies make their debut.





The Spiritwalker Ascendancy, characterized by the Huntress navigating mysterious forests, accompanied by tamed beasts and the potential to capture formidable bosses.





For players who prefer physical combat, the Monk’s Martial Artist Ascendancy allows the production of mirages, enhanced bell spawns, and the utilization of a new ability known as Fists of Stone .

The “Return of the Ancients” patch also overhauls the endgame segment of Path of Exile 2. Players will engage in new questlines, explore distinct regions of the Atlas with league mechanics, and interact with the Masters of the Atlas to further refine their farming strategies.





In the Runes of Aldur Challenge League, players will battle monsters guarding Ezomyte Remnants. Victory grants the opportunity to select rewards, provoking their resurrection with bonuses tied to choices made. Once resurrected, players must defeat them once more to acquire desired loot.





The number of available Rune slots adjusts according to area level, scaling up monster density during encounters. Each unique Rune combination discovered is immortalized in the Runebook, enabling its use in future Remnants.

Another addition with the Runes of Aldur league is a new crafting feature known as Runeforging. Players can gather various components to enhance Rare or Unique items in diverse ways. For instance, Verisium introduces Runic Ward to an item’s implicit modifier, acting as an extra life pool once health depletes to 1, providing players with a window to recover. Crafting results are dictated by the Runeforging resource used, yielding outcomes such as:

Incorporate Runic Ward into an item

Swap defensive modifiers for substantial Runic Ward boosts

Introduce new modifiers to existing Uniques

Upgrade low-level Uniques to enhance their damage potential

The league also features new Skill and Support Gems that utilize Runic Ward instead of Mana, eliminating Attribute or Weapon prerequisites, making them accessible across any class.

As the launch day for the Runes of Aldur and the 0.5.0 Return of the Ancients update approaches, expect fresh and updated build guides. With major changes in the endgame, additional content focused on maximizing endgame progression will be unveiled.