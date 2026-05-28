As we wrap up May, a new challenge arrives with today’s NYT Pips puzzle. Time has flown, and June is just around the corner. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and get those dominoes ready!

Table of Contents Toggle Understanding Pips

Solutions and Strategy for Today’s Pips Easy Tier Solutions Medium Tier Solutions

In-Depth Look at the Hard Puzzle Step 1 Step 2 Final Solution Steps

Understanding Pips Pips presents players with a grid of colored squares, each representing different conditions that must be met. You have a limited selection of dominoes to fill the grid accurately. Success means employing all your dominoes while adhering to every specified condition, with varying levels of difficulty: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Here’s a preview of a challenging grid configuration: The grid contains a mix of symbols and numbers across its various colors. For instance, three purple squares should not have matching values. Conversely, the adjacent pink squares must total zero. The blue squares need to match each other, adding an extra layer of strategy. The dominoes must often be rotated to fit properly, so keep an eye on their orientation. Additional conditions like “greater than” or “less than” might be present, affecting how you strategize your moves. Here’s a breakdown of the conditions: = All pips must match within this group.

≠ All pips should not be the same.

> The pip in this tile must exceed the designated number.

< The pip must be lower than the indicated number.

An exact number (like 6) applies to this specific tile.

Tiles without conditions can adopt any value. Winning implies utilizing all dominoes to fill every square while satisfying the required conditions. Some puzzles offer a single solution, while others may have multiple ways to complete them.

Solutions and Strategy for Today’s Pips Easy Tier Solutions Medium Tier Solutions