Understanding Pips

Pips is a puzzle game that presents players with a grid filled with various colored boxes, each indicating specific conditions to fulfill. Players are given a limited set of dominoes that they must place on the grid while satisfying the various criteria represented by the colors. The game features three levels of difficulty: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

The grid consists of different symbols and numbers that relate to each color. Each grid can vary significantly with possibilities like:

= All pips in this group must be equal.

≠ All pips in this group must not be equal.

> The pip must exceed the specified number.

< The pip must be less than the specified number.

An exact number (like 6) The pip must be exactly this number.

Unspecified tiles can take any value.

The goal is to deploy all your dominoes, completely filling the grid while adhering to the stated conditions. Some puzzles may have only one solution, while others can offer multiple paths to completion. You can start today’s Pips puzzle here.

Solutions and Walkthrough for Today’s Pips

Below are solutions for both Easy and Medium tiers along with a detailed walkthrough for the Hard puzzle.

Solutions for Easy Pips

Solutions for Medium Pips

Hard Pips Walkthrough and Solution

The current Hard Pips configuration resembles a “T” surrounded by a complex setup of conditions.

Step 1

Begin by placing the 0/4 domino from Blue 0 into the Purple = group.

Step 2

Next, place the 4/4 domino above the 6/6 in the Purple = row.

Final Solution

Finally, place the 3/6 domino from Purple = into Dark Blue > 4.

Good luck as you approach today’s Pips!