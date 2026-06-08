If you’re tackling the latest challenges from the New York Times’ Pips today, you’ve come to the right place. This article provides everything you require to navigate today’s puzzles, including a detailed walkthrough for the hardest one.

Table of Contents Toggle Playing Pips: A Quick Overview

Solutions and Walkthrough for Today’s Pips Easy Pips Solutions Medium Pips Solutions

Hard Pips Walkthrough and Solutions Step 1 Step 2 Solution

Playing Pips: A Quick Overview Pips is a colorful grid-based puzzle where each color signifies a distinct condition to satisfy. Utilizing a limited set of dominoes, players must fill in the grid while adhering to the specified requirements. The puzzles come in levels of Easy, Medium, and Hard. For instance, a challenging grid can look quite intricate: In this grid, you will see symbols and numbers representing different colored areas. For example, the three purple squares must be unequal, while the two pink squares should sum to zero. To fit the dominoes correctly, players can rotate them as needed. Conditions vary, and they include: = All pips must be equal within this group.

≠ All pips should differ within this group.

> The pip in this tile must be greater than a specified number.

< The pip in this tile must be less than a specific figure.

An exact number (like 6) The pip must match this exact number.

Unconditional tiles can represent any value. To successfully solve the puzzle, players need to employ all dominoes while satisfying all conditions; sometimes a puzzle may have a single solution, while other times multiple solutions may exist.

Solutions and Walkthrough for Today’s Pips Here are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tiers of today’s puzzles. Following that, I’ll guide you through solving the Hard puzzle. Caution: Spoilers are ahead! Easy Pips Solutions Medium Pips Solutions