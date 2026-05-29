Need clues for a different day?

A fresh Quordle puzzle resets daily at midnight, based on your time zone. While some players tackle today’s challenge, others might still be working on yesterday’s.

Quordle has been a popular choice among word game enthusiasts since its inception, boasting over 1,400 challenges. With its unique approach, it provides a true test for players, so stick around for some tips on today’s puzzle or scroll down for the solutions.

SPOILER ALERT: The answers to today’s Quordle are revealed below, so avoid scrolling down if you want to keep the results a mystery.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 1: Vowels

How many unique vowels are present in Quordle for today?

• Today’s Quordle features 4 distinct vowels*

* Here, “vowel” refers to the five conventional vowels (A, E, I, O, U), excluding Y, which is sometimes counted as a vowel.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 2: Repeated Letters

Do today’s Quordle answers include any letters that repeat?

• There are 0 repeated letters in today’s answers.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 3: Uncommon Letters

Are there any letters like Q, Z, X, or J in today’s Quordle?

• No. None of the letters Q, Z, X, nor J are included in today’s answers.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 4: Starting Letters

Do any of today’s Quordle words start with the same letter?

• Two of today’s answers do start with the same letter.

If you’re ready to see the answers, feel free to scroll down. For those who want an additional hint:

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 5: Starting Letters Continued

What letters do today’s Quordle words begin with?

• D

• C

• E

• D

Now that you’ve gathered some clues, the answers are revealed below. WARNING**: Only proceed if you’re ready to see them!

Quordle answers for today (game #1586)

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The solutions to today’s Quordle, game #1586, are as follows:

Key Takeaways