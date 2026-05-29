Need clues for a different day?

A fresh Quordle puzzle resets daily at midnight, based on your time zone. While some players tackle today’s challenge, others might still be working on yesterday’s.

Quordle has been a popular choice among word game enthusiasts since its inception, boasting over 1,400 challenges. With its unique approach, it provides a true test for players, so stick around for some tips on today’s puzzle or scroll down for the solutions.

SPOILER ALERT: The answers to today’s Quordle are revealed below, so avoid scrolling down if you want to keep the results a mystery.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 1: Vowels

How many unique vowels are present in Quordle for today?

Today’s Quordle features 4 distinct vowels*

* Here, “vowel” refers to the five conventional vowels (A, E, I, O, U), excluding Y, which is sometimes counted as a vowel.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 2: Repeated Letters

Do today’s Quordle answers include any letters that repeat?

There are 0 repeated letters in today’s answers.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 3: Uncommon Letters

Are there any letters like Q, Z, X, or J in today’s Quordle?

• No. None of the letters Q, Z, X, nor J are included in today’s answers.

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 4: Starting Letters

Do any of today’s Quordle words start with the same letter?

Two of today’s answers do start with the same letter.

If you’re ready to see the answers, feel free to scroll down. For those who want an additional hint:

Quordle insights for today (game #1586) – Hint 5: Starting Letters Continued

What letters do today’s Quordle words begin with?

• D

• C

• E

• D

Now that you’ve gathered some clues, the answers are revealed below. WARNING**: Only proceed if you’re ready to see them!

Quordle answers for today (game #1586)

Quordle answers for game 1586 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The solutions to today’s Quordle, game #1586, are as follows:

Key Takeaways

  • Quordle challenges players with four unique words each day.
  • Hints help players navigate through tough puzzles.
  • Strategies for guessing include focusing on vowels and common letters.
  • Analyzing past Quordle answers can provide insight for future games.
  • Participating in word games can improve vocabulary and cognitive skills.
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