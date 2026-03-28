Early Highlights from DreamHack Birmingham 2026 Featuring Top Players like Xiaohai, Punk, and Gachikun

Birmingham, United Kingdom, is currently hosting the much-anticipated DreamHack event, showcasing a wealth of competitive potential and high stakes.
This year’s roster features a top-tier lineup of players, adding layers of depth to the competition.
As the Esports World Cup approaches, DreamHack Birmingham serves as a crucial qualifier for players aiming to earn their spot in this prestigious tournament. The stakes are high with four slots available for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and two for Street Fighter 6, prompting eager competitors.
Currently, Street Fighter 6 boasts over 130 participants, while Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has attracted more than 50 players. The intensity of the competition promises to be fierce, given the caliber of participants.
A substantial prize pool has sparked even more interest among competitors. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a total of $56,000, with the champion receiving $17,000. Street Fighter 6 isn’t too far behind, offering a $50,000 prize pool, of which the winner will claim $15,000.
Live coverage is available on EWC Plus En 2, perfect for following the action as it unfolds.
Winners Bracket Results
DFM|Go1 (Marco) vs. VP|Mi2ha4 (Rock)
GG|Dany (Billy) vs. T1|ZJZ (Preecha)
Losers Bracket Results
WBG|Poongko (Gato) vs. Navi|DarkAngel (Terry)
Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) vs. Basher (Marco)
9. Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock)
9. NIP|KojiKOG (Billy)
9. VP|Lokof (Marco)
9. CAG|Fenrich (Preecha)
13. Falcons|AbuOmar (Dong Hwan)
13. Pida (Andy)
13. Yesports|RB (Gato)
13. VIT|CientifiKOF (Gato)
17. VIT|K-Top (Rock)
17. Dai (Mr. Big)
17. HYDRIX|AbaO (Billy)
17. Falcons|E.T. (Andy)
17. ONIC|NYChrisG (Hokutomaru, Andy)
17. Falcons|Kindevu (Preecha)
17. Falcons|Mok (Marco)
17. Falcons|Shadow X (Rock)
25. MDJS-E|Frezzer (Nightmare Geese)
25. Wero Asamiya (Hotaru)
25. AMTRS|Score (Andy)
25. StickBrokeVega (Hotaru, Terry, Billy)
25. VIT|H-Dope (Mr. Big)
25. Falcons|Tamago (Hotaru)
25. Falcons|Kusanagi
25. Falcons|Xyzzy (Hokutomaru)
• Basher (Marco) eliminated Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock) 2-1.
• Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) eliminated NIP|KojiKOG (Billy) 2-0.
• Navi|DarkAngel (Terry) eliminated VP|Lokof (Marco) 2-1.
• WBG|Poongko (Gato) eliminated CAG|Fenrich (Preecha) 2-1.
• WT1|ZJZ (Preecha) beat Basher (Marco) 2-0.
• GG|Dany (Billy) beat NIP|KojiKOG (Billy) 2-1.
• VP|Mi2ha4 (Rock) beat Navi|DarkAngel (Terry) 2-1.
• DFM|Go1 (Marco) beat WBG|Poongko (Gato) 2-1.
• CAG|Fenrich (Preecha) eliminated VIT|CientifiKOF (Gato) 2-1.
• VP|Lokof (Marco) eliminated Yesports|RB (Gato) 2-0.
• Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) eliminated Pida (Andy) 2-1.
• Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock) eliminated Falcons|AbuOmar (Dong Hwan) 2-1.
View full battle logs for more details.
The venue opens at 10 A.M. UTC from Friday to Saturday, and at 11 A.M. UTC on Sunday.
Time Zone Adjustments:
PDT: Subtract 7 hours.
EDT: Subtract 4 hours.
BST/CET: Add 1 hour.
CEST: Add 2 hours.
JST: Add 9 hours.
Key Takeaways
- DreamHack Birmingham is a significant qualifier for the upcoming Esports World Cup.
- The competition is intense, with top players competing for limited spots.
- Prize pools are substantial, enhancing competitiveness.
- Multiple games are represented, including Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Street Fighter 6.
- Streaming on EWC Plus En 2 allows fans to engage with the action live.
- Be mindful of time zone differences if planning to tune in.