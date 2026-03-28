Early Highlights from DreamHack Birmingham 2026 Featuring Top Players like Xiaohai, Punk, and Gachikun

Birmingham, United Kingdom, is currently hosting the much-anticipated DreamHack event, showcasing a wealth of competitive potential and high stakes.

This year’s roster features a top-tier lineup of players, adding layers of depth to the competition.

As the Esports World Cup approaches, DreamHack Birmingham serves as a crucial qualifier for players aiming to earn their spot in this prestigious tournament. The stakes are high with four slots available for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and two for Street Fighter 6, prompting eager competitors.

Currently, Street Fighter 6 boasts over 130 participants, while Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has attracted more than 50 players. The intensity of the competition promises to be fierce, given the caliber of participants.

A substantial prize pool has sparked even more interest among competitors. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a total of $56,000, with the champion receiving $17,000. Street Fighter 6 isn’t too far behind, offering a $50,000 prize pool, of which the winner will claim $15,000.

Live coverage is available on EWC Plus En 2, perfect for following the action as it unfolds.

Winners Bracket Results

DFM|Go1 (Marco) vs. VP|Mi2ha4 (Rock)

GG|Dany (Billy) vs. T1|ZJZ (Preecha) Losers Bracket Results

WBG|Poongko (Gato) vs. Navi|DarkAngel (Terry)

Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) vs. Basher (Marco) 9. Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock)

9. NIP|KojiKOG (Billy)

9. VP|Lokof (Marco)

9. CAG|Fenrich (Preecha)

13. Falcons|AbuOmar (Dong Hwan)

13. Pida (Andy)

13. Yesports|RB (Gato)

13. VIT|CientifiKOF (Gato) 17. VIT|K-Top (Rock)

17. Dai (Mr. Big)

17. HYDRIX|AbaO (Billy)

17. Falcons|E.T. (Andy)

17. ONIC|NYChrisG (Hokutomaru, Andy)

17. Falcons|Kindevu (Preecha)

17. Falcons|Mok (Marco)

17. Falcons|Shadow X (Rock) 25. MDJS-E|Frezzer (Nightmare Geese)

25. Wero Asamiya (Hotaru)

25. AMTRS|Score (Andy)

25. StickBrokeVega (Hotaru, Terry, Billy)

25. VIT|H-Dope (Mr. Big)

25. Falcons|Tamago (Hotaru)

25. Falcons|Kusanagi

25. Falcons|Xyzzy (Hokutomaru) • Basher (Marco) eliminated Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock) 2-1. • Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) eliminated NIP|KojiKOG (Billy) 2-0. • Navi|DarkAngel (Terry) eliminated VP|Lokof (Marco) 2-1. • WBG|Poongko (Gato) eliminated CAG|Fenrich (Preecha) 2-1. • WT1|ZJZ (Preecha) beat Basher (Marco) 2-0. • GG|Dany (Billy) beat NIP|KojiKOG (Billy) 2-1. • VP|Mi2ha4 (Rock) beat Navi|DarkAngel (Terry) 2-1. • DFM|Go1 (Marco) beat WBG|Poongko (Gato) 2-1. • CAG|Fenrich (Preecha) eliminated VIT|CientifiKOF (Gato) 2-1. • VP|Lokof (Marco) eliminated Yesports|RB (Gato) 2-0. • Saishunkan|Nemo (Mr. Big) eliminated Pida (Andy) 2-1. • Falcons|Xiaohai (Rock) eliminated Falcons|AbuOmar (Dong Hwan) 2-1. View full battle logs for more details.

The venue opens at 10 A.M. UTC from Friday to Saturday, and at 11 A.M. UTC on Sunday. Time Zone Adjustments:

PDT: Subtract 7 hours.

EDT: Subtract 4 hours.

BST/CET: Add 1 hour.

CEST: Add 2 hours.

JST: Add 9 hours.

Key Takeaways