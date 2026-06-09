The development team behind *Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game* is committed to making the game approachable for players of all skill levels, particularly those new to the fighting game genre.

Recently, at the Summer Game Fest Play Days in Los Angeles, a demo of *Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game* was showcased, offering glimpses into what players can expect. Exciting new features in the pipeline include a unique mode aimed at demystifying fighting games for newcomers.

The marketing director emphasized the team’s vision, noting that they’ve concentrated on ways to convey that fighting games can be intuitive. Strategies for this will be unveiled soon.

While specifics on this new mode remained under wraps, it was clarified that it would serve a different purpose from the conventional training mode already included in the game’s main menu. The team is still brainstorming a fitting name for this mode, which aims to provide a more comprehensive introduction to key fighting game concepts.

*Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game* appears user-friendly, with only four buttons and a joystick required for play. However, it holds significant complexity beneath this simplicity. Each character is paired with unique support options that can enhance their abilities, adding an extra layer of strategy and variety.

The game’s narrative depth, interwoven with lore from the *Avatar* franchise, includes a canon story mode with animation that pays homage to the original series.

Initially targeted for a July 2 release, *Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game* has now been rescheduled to debut on July 23. It is currently available for pre-order on Steam. Pre-order customers will gain access to a beta period running from July 2 to July 5. The game will feature 12 characters from both *Avatar: The Last Airbender* and *The Legend of Korra*, along with various locations and support characters designed to engage both newcomers and seasoned fighting game enthusiasts.

The development team aims to craft a game that balances competitiveness with accessibility for those who may be hesitant to explore fighting games.

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